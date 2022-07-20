Gov. DeSantis Issues $450 Stimulus Checks to Florida’s Foster and Adoptive Families To Help With Cost-of-Living Crisis

Putting (some of) Florida's children first

This week, Florida has begun issuing stimulus checks of $450 per child to families who have fostered or adopted kids in the state.

The checks are being issued as part of an initiative known as 'Hope Florida—A Pathway to Prosperity' which is a pet-project of the state's first lady Casey DeSantis. It's expected that these checks will help out up to 59,000 Floridian families in meeting the rising cost-of-living that's being felt across the U.S. as inflation climbs to 9.1%.

Funding for (some) families in need

The checks are expected to total to around $35 million which has been apportioned as part of the 'Freedom First' budget announced by the governor, which took effect at the start of July. Over $109 billion will be spent in the state during this financial year.

The money comes from within the $70 million that was announced by Governor Ron DeSantis in April, to help men to become better fathers through access to training and education. The money was intended to address what the governor called "the decline of fatherhood" in recent years.

While many will applaud that Florida's state leadership are providing support to those who've selflessly decided to foster or adopt kids, there will of course be those who are raising their own kids and also struggling to meet the costs of doing so.

Given that when Governor DeSantis finalized the state budget he called out that Florida had a budget surplus of over $20 billion due to effective financial management and prudence, some may be wondering why more stimulus checks aren't being issued to families in need.

Also in April the governor pledged $44 million to support foster families and promote adoption in the state. These combined measures seem to suggest that the state takes seriously helping kids in need to find new homes.

Dealing with the cost-of-living crisis

For those who aren't receiving stimulus checks from the state, or who work in jobs that haven't been awarded bonuses by the state (such as teachers and first responders), many are wondering how they'll make financial ends meet.

Governor DeSantis has announced a series of sales tax holidays throughout the year, but these only help those who are spending money to begin with. While the governor has been clear to position that the fault of the record levels of inflation rests with the Biden administration, citizens of the state need real help with meeting the rising costs of food and rent.

Even though the price of gasoline is starting to reduce, it's also still way higher than it was a year ago and is putting further pressure on household budgets too.

It seems then, that while some Floridians will be helped by this round of stimulus checks, there's still plenty who are in need of help.

Do you think Governor DeSantis is doing enough to help Floridians with the cost-of-living crisis or is there more that could and should be done?