Gavin Newsom’s TV Advert Was About His Profile Within the Democrat Party, Not Influencing Floridians, Says Rick Scott

Toby Hazlewood

Newsom building his profile in the run up to 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuHNg_0gguCbfM00
Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

On July 4, Californian Governor Gavin Newsom paid $105,000 to run some TV adverts on Fox in Florida. The adverts were intended to appeal to Floridians who were concerned about their freedoms being "under attack" (according to Newsom). In the advert, Newsom invited Floridians to move to Florida "where we still believe in freedom".

On July 15, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott offered his perspective on the adverts.

In Scott's opinion, the adverts aren't really anything to do with Newsom wanting to appeal to Floridians or wanting to help them out. He may not even be concerned with trying to win back some of the many Californians who have deserted his state in favor of living in Florida - over 220,000 Americans moved to Florida during 2021 alone.

Scott had this to say in reference to the adverts:

“What Newsom’s doing, it makes sense for Newsom. Maybe for the legacy of Newsom, saying ‘Oh, we’re a progressive state’ might be helping him back home.”

Scott also revealed that when he was running for Governor of Florida, he would also run TV adverts in California attacking their governor and his policies as a means of building profile within the GOP. As such, it would seem the adverts were more of a political tool used by Newsom, trying to portray himself as a hardline Democrat.

Winning favor with other Democrats

This certainly seems to have been achieved if feedback gained from other Democrats is anything to go by.

In the aftermath of the adverts running, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey appeared on CNN to say that he "likes" what Newsom did, and chose to use the opportunity to appeal to Floridians who might want to move to his state instead.

This also added fuel to the rumors that were already circulating, that Newsom's intention was actually to build his profile as a prospective Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Governor DeSantis wasn't concerned

The adverts received critical and cynical assessments, none more scathing that from Governor Ron DeSantis himself, who responded during a press conference:

"Everyone wants to talk about me and Florida!"

He continued, taking a shot at Newsom and raising the relative-desirability of Florida and California:

"I was born and raised in this state - and until the last few years, I rarely, if ever saw a California license plate in the state of Florida. You now see a lot of them! I can tell you if you go to California you won't be seeing very many Florida license plates."

Clearly the governor isn't concerned.

Whatever the motive behind Governor Gavin Newsom's TV adverts, if his goal was to build profile in the Democratic party then it may have been achieved. If it was to achieve some influence in the state of Florida, that seems less likely to have been accomplished.

What do you think was the motive of those TV adverts? Did you see them? Did you find them persuasive? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Politics# Senator Rick Scott# Republican Party# Democrat Party

Comments / 21

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
15272 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces $6.5 Million Investment in ‘Civics Academies’: Educating Florida’s Politicians of the Future

On July 18, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $6.5 million investment that will fund Civics Academies at three Florida colleges - Polk State College, Broward College, and Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Read full story
21 comments
Georgia State

Georgia School District Approves Policy Allowing Non-Police Personnel To Carry Guns on School Property and School Buses

On July 16 it was reported that a Georgia school district has enacted a policy under state laws to allow non-police personnel to carry guns on school property, including in school buildings, in safety-zones and on school buses.

Read full story
25 comments

Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy

Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.

Read full story
854 comments
Florida State

Gavin Newsom Reveals His Motivation for Going After Gov. DeSantis: It Was Because of His Special Olympics Vaccine Threat

"He did something that tipped me very directly" says Newsom. Gov. DeSantis at Special Olympics BriefingTwitter of CaseyDeSantis. On July 16 Governor of California Gavin Newsom revealed what motivated him to run TV adverts in Florida in which he attacked Governor Ron DeSantis and made the assertion that "Freedom is under attack in Florida", and it wasn't primarily about offering Floridians a haven of freedom if they were to move to his state.

Read full story
435 comments
Florida State

Florida Needs More Conservative School Boards To "Prevent Indoctrination” Says Gov DeSantis at ‘Moms for Liberty’ Summit

Governor DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On Friday July 15, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a meeting of the conservative group 'Moms For Liberty' in Tampa. The group was founded by two former Florida school-board members, and gained notoriety by campaigning against school-board policies such as mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems unsurprising then that Governor DeSantis welcomed the opportunity to speak at their inaugural summit that will run through July 17.

Read full story
186 comments
Florida State

The Case for Gun Ownership? Homeowner Repels Armed Intruders From His Home After Firing His Rifle – 2 Arrested So Far

The debate around gun ownership is an emotive topic, and one that's often debated following events in the world. Advocates for constitutional rights applaud statements like those made by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis when he promised to pass constitutional carry of handguns within the state before the end of his term as governor. They believe that citizens should have the right to defend themselves and their property.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Owners of Derelict Boats In Florida Will Soon Be Able to Have Them Removed And Destroyed - For Free

Derelict boatPhoto by Griffin Wooldridge from Pexels. On July 14, Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a new scheme whereby owners of derelict boats moored in the state's waterways can turn them in and have them destroyed - for free! The scheme will help the state by making waterways safer and more visually appealing for being free of dangerous boats in various states of decay. It will also help out the owners of such boats who may not have been able to afford the costs of having them removed and disposed of.

Read full story
7 comments

Florida Senator Rick Scott Challenges President Biden – “Wake Up or Resign” Over Record Inflation in the United States

Many Floridians are "delaying retirement or going back to work" he says. Following the announcement of inflation having hit a 40-year record rate of increase on July 13 - at a rate of 9.1% - Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott has challenged President Biden that he needs to "wake up or resign" when it comes to tackling the economic situation in the United States.

Read full story
423 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Republicans Will Debate Key Issues at the 2022 Sunshine Summit – Preparing for a “Red Wave in November”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 13, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he and other members of the Republican Party of Florida will be meeting for the 2022 Sunshine Summit, to be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on July 23, 2022.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Professional Firefighters Association Endorses DeSantis for Re-Election: Governor Confirms $1,000 Bonuses

The first time it has endorsed a Republican in 20 years. On July 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gained the endorsement of the Florida Professional Firefighters for re-election in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Read full story
55 comments
California State

Governor Newsom Signs Law Allowing Victims of Gun Crime To Sue Gun Manufacturers – Can It Possibly Be Enforced?

On July 12, California's Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to announce that he has signed a new law for California - one that will allow victims of gun violence to sue the manufacturers of the weapons used against them.

Read full story
135 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Blames Biden Administration for “Devastating Increase” As Inflation Soars to Four-Decade High of 9.1%

At what point does life become truly unaffordable?. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 13, the U.S. Fed announced the latest consumer price index (or inflation rate) and it's topped another high of 9.1%. This is the highest inflation has risen year on year since over 40 years - it was as far as 1981 that the United States witnessed similar increases.

Read full story
49 comments
Broward County, FL

Florida Woman Calls for Help To Remove an Iguana From Her Toilet – It Probably Swam In Through the Plumbing

Iguana by a poolPhoto by Cindy Williams Moore on Unsplash. A woman from Broward County had a nasty shock after lifting the lid on her toilet on July 12 - staring back at her was an iguana. Unsure what to do, she called on a local firm - Iguana Lifestyles - to come to her rescue and help remove the reptile from her toilet.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

‘Employ Florida’ Website Is Live Again After Major Cyber Attack Took It Down for 2 Weeks, Delaying Unemployment Claims

The kind of attack that Gov. DeSantis is trying to prevent?. On July 12 the 'Employ Florida' website - which is used by jobless Floridians to find work, and which helps track those who are eligible for unemployment benefits - came back online. It had been taken down for nearly two weeks after the company that hosts it, and numerous other similar sites for state governments across the U.S. was victim of a cyber attack.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Gives Random Gifts of Money To Strangers With a Note That Reads “Love Everybody”: He Has Gifted Over $13,000

The Florida man preparing his notesTwitter of KevinCate. A recent tweet from a film-maker named Kevin Cate on July 9 has highlighted the story of an unnamed Florida man who, for the last few years has been carrying out random acts of kindness and generosity towards those he meets.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Goes on the Offensive After Gov. Newsom’s Florida Advert – “California Treats Its Residents Like Peasants”

"In Florida... we were lifting people up" says DeSantis. The bitter feud between Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Governor Gavin Newsom of California has escalated in recent weeks - mainly due to the TV adverts that Newsom paid $105,000 to run in Florida on July 4.

Read full story
117 comments
Polk County, FL

Polk County Pit Bull Shelter Is Looking for a New Home – It Doesn’t Have Enough Space for All the Dogs It Has Rescued

Earlier this year, the Polk County Bully Project - an animal shelter that specializes in rescuing and finding homes for pit bull dogs - made an appeal for more foster families to come forward and give homes to the rescued pets.

Read full story
4 comments

‘Hair Discrimination’ Bill May Become Law in Florida Next Year – Democrat Confirms They Will Reintroduce ‘CROWN Act’

Should it be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle?. On July 11, a Florida Democratic Representative has confirmed that they will reintroduce a bill into the state's 2023 legislative season that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle. The bill was discussed by the Florida legislature this year, under SB1608 but it ultimately died in the Community Affairs Committee.

Read full story
570 comments

A Gator in Palm Island Park Climbed Onto a Boardwalk So It Could Eat Its Breakfast in the Shade: It Was Caught On Film.

The 10-foot reptile has been reported as 'aggressive'. Visitors to Palm Island Park in central Florida were surprised on Sunday July 10 when they encountered a large, 10-foot long alligator, high up on the boardwalk above the water.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy