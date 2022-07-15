Gavin Newsom’s TV Advert Was About His Profile Within the Democrat Party, Not Influencing Floridians, Says Rick Scott

Newsom building his profile in the run up to 2024

On July 4, Californian Governor Gavin Newsom paid $105,000 to run some TV adverts on Fox in Florida. The adverts were intended to appeal to Floridians who were concerned about their freedoms being "under attack" (according to Newsom). In the advert, Newsom invited Floridians to move to Florida "where we still believe in freedom".

On July 15, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott offered his perspective on the adverts.

In Scott's opinion, the adverts aren't really anything to do with Newsom wanting to appeal to Floridians or wanting to help them out. He may not even be concerned with trying to win back some of the many Californians who have deserted his state in favor of living in Florida - over 220,000 Americans moved to Florida during 2021 alone.

Scott had this to say in reference to the adverts:

“What Newsom’s doing, it makes sense for Newsom. Maybe for the legacy of Newsom, saying ‘Oh, we’re a progressive state’ might be helping him back home.”

Scott also revealed that when he was running for Governor of Florida, he would also run TV adverts in California attacking their governor and his policies as a means of building profile within the GOP. As such, it would seem the adverts were more of a political tool used by Newsom, trying to portray himself as a hardline Democrat.

Winning favor with other Democrats

This certainly seems to have been achieved if feedback gained from other Democrats is anything to go by.

In the aftermath of the adverts running, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey appeared on CNN to say that he "likes" what Newsom did, and chose to use the opportunity to appeal to Floridians who might want to move to his state instead.

This also added fuel to the rumors that were already circulating, that Newsom's intention was actually to build his profile as a prospective Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Governor DeSantis wasn't concerned

The adverts received critical and cynical assessments, none more scathing that from Governor Ron DeSantis himself, who responded during a press conference:

"Everyone wants to talk about me and Florida!"

He continued, taking a shot at Newsom and raising the relative-desirability of Florida and California:

"I was born and raised in this state - and until the last few years, I rarely, if ever saw a California license plate in the state of Florida. You now see a lot of them! I can tell you if you go to California you won't be seeing very many Florida license plates."

Clearly the governor isn't concerned.

Whatever the motive behind Governor Gavin Newsom's TV adverts, if his goal was to build profile in the Democratic party then it may have been achieved. If it was to achieve some influence in the state of Florida, that seems less likely to have been accomplished.

What do you think was the motive of those TV adverts? Did you see them? Did you find them persuasive? Let me know in the comments section below.