Owners of Derelict Boats In Florida Will Soon Be Able to Have Them Removed And Destroyed - For Free

Dealing with dangerous boats in Florida's waters

Derelict boat Photo by Griffin Wooldridge from Pexels

On July 14, Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a new scheme whereby owners of derelict boats moored in the state's waterways can turn them in and have them destroyed - for free! The scheme will help the state by making waterways safer and more visually appealing for being free of dangerous boats in various states of decay. It will also help out the owners of such boats who may not have been able to afford the costs of having them removed and disposed of.

It follows the allocation of $11.7 million in state funds to the removal of derelict boats which were included in Governor DeSantis' 'Freedom First' budget that will see over $100 billion spent in Florida in this financial year.

600 new derelict boats identified each year

According to an FWC database, around 600 derelict boats are discovered in Florida's waters each year, and many of them have simply been abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to maintain them.

In February of this year, Tampa Police Department kicked off an initiative whereby owners of derelict boats would be served with 21-days notice to remove the boat before the police force initiated its removal - often at a cost of $5,000 per boat.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri of the Tampa Police Department:

"They’re a danger to the public, danger to boaters, danger to people on personal watercraft, and a danger to swimmers. "The urgency today is that there’s a lot more of them, and the community has just had it and we need to be responsive and that’s what we’re doing"

The Tampa initiative placed the responsibility with the police to tackle the issue. Hopefully the new scheme approved by FWC will encourage boat owners to come forward proactively and will result in fewer abandoned and decaying boats being left to rot.

The cost of boat ownership

While it's appealing to Floridians to own a boat and to use it for leisure in Florida's waters, the number of boats that have been abandoned and neglected is perhaps a reflection of the costs of owning and maintaining a vessel. Particularly in times like these where inflation have increased the cost of living for many, the costs of maintaining a boat are just too much for owners to meet.

This is a long running problem for places like Tampa; in 2019 news outlets reported on Tampa's so-called 'boat graveyard' where abandoned boats were being left to decay in the water.

The effects of inflation are becoming even more pronounced - on July 13 it was announced that the rate of inflation across the U.S. has now reached 9.1% meaning that more than ever, Floridians will struggle to meet the cost of living. Leading state Republicans including Governor DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott have both commented on the situation, blaming the Biden administration for failing to take ownership of the situation.

Meanwhile it seems likely that with life costing more and more, Florida can expect more boat owners to abandon their vessels due to not being able to afford the upkeep. It's good news then that at least derelict boats can be turned-in and removed, free of charge thanks to this new service.

Do you see much evidence of abandoned boats in Florida's waterways? Are you struggling with the cost of living, and the cost of keeping your boat maintained? Let me know in the comments section below.