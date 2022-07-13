Governor DeSantis Blames Biden Administration for “Devastating Increase” As Inflation Soars to Four-Decade High of 9.1%

At what point does life become truly unaffordable?

On July 13, the U.S. Fed announced the latest consumer price index (or inflation rate) and it's topped another high of 9.1%. This is the highest inflation has risen year on year since over 40 years - it was as far as 1981 that the United States witnessed similar increases.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was quick to take to Twitter and make clear where he thinks the blame lays - with President Biden and his administration. He even went as far as to refer to the increase in prices as "Bidenflation".

Life is getting more expensive for everyone

There has been a sentiment for a while now, that life was getting more expensive than many could cope with. Gubernatorial challenger Nikki Fried appeared on Fox News to venture the opinion that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore".

While Fried chooses to hold Governor DeSantis responsible for the situation, there's a clear sense that with the price of common goods and services including food, gasoline and shelter costs having increased by 1.3% in the last month alone, all Americans are having to tighten their belts to make financial ends meet.

While the price of gasoline has started to drop a little in Florida, there's still a long way to go before it reaches the same price of even a year ago. Gas is still over a dollar per gallon more than it was 12 months ago - all while the purchasing power of every dollar is lower in real terms.

Prices being pushed up by people moving to Florida

A further factor to be considered for Floridians is the effects of Americans moving here from elsewhere in the United States - often from Democrat-led states like California. An ongoing war-of-words between Governor DeSantis and his contemporary in California, Gavin Newsom, may be entertaining to some, but it covers-up a significant issue.

100,000 Californians left there in 2021 and over 220,000 Americans moved to Florida in the same year. All these people have pushed up demand for property, causing rents to soar out of control and putting many Floridians at risk of homelessness.

In this context, the rapidly rising inflation is even more problematic.

What is DeSantis doing to help?

As inflation continues to rise, and Governor DeSantis blames the Biden administration, many Floridians will be looking to their governor for help.

So far, DeSantis has approved pay rises for various professions including teachers and first responders, along with bonuses of $1,000 for the same people. He has also announced sales tax holidays scattered throughout the year to help Floridians save as they spend.

Many will be worried though that such measures are inadequate as the cost-of-living crisis continues. Time will tell how much more serious it is going to get.

Do you think that Governor DeSantis is doing enough to help Floridians through the current financial crisis? What would you like to see him do? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.