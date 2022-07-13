Florida Woman Calls for Help To Remove an Iguana From Her Toilet – It Probably Swam In Through the Plumbing

Calling the experts for help

Iguana by a pool Photo by Cindy Williams Moore on Unsplash

A woman from Broward County had a nasty shock after lifting the lid on her toilet on July 12 - staring back at her was an iguana. Unsure what to do, she called on a local firm - Iguana Lifestyles - to come to her rescue and help remove the reptile from her toilet.

The iguana was apparently a Mexican Spiny Tailed iguana - which can grow a body length of up to 18 inches with a tail that measures another 18 inches. Iguanas are common in Florida although not native to the state.

Escaped pets

It's thought that the first iguanas brought to Florida came as pets, but escaped into the wild. The climate in Florida is ideal for the species and so they've flourished in numbers. Being able to climb, they can easily scale trees and buildings, and find ways to get into the pipework of homes and other buildings.

Iguana Photo by Sebastian Rodriguez on Unsplash

In the case of the iguana in the Broward County toilet, it would seem that this one could have found its way into the plumbing of the house and ultimately, got through to the toilet where it was discovered (and gave the homeowner a shock)!

Falling from the trees

In January of this year, Floridians were warned to be on the lookout for iguanas falling from the trees.

It's an almost annual occurrence - when iguanas get too cold (when the weather is cooler), their limbs seize up which can end up with them falling from trees if they were hiding on the branches.

Thankfully the householder of Broward County wasn't in any danger from the iguana - they don't tend to attack humans and only present a mild risk of transmitting salmonella poisoning.

