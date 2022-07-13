A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate

And Trump is losing ground

Ron DeSantis Shutterstock

A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The survey carried out by the 'Defend Texas Liberty PAC' showed that in a field of GOP candidates that didn't contain former president Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis would storm to a majority with 56% of the votes.

If Trump were to run, he'd still struggle for a majority, attracting just 45% of votes (with DeSantis taking 26%).

In either scenario, Texas Governor Greg Abbott would achieve less than 9% of votes, and Texan Republican Ted Cruz, less than 13%.

DeSantis is growing in popularity across the U.S.

The poll released on July 12 is the latest to have confirmed that Ron DeSantis is growing in popularity amongst conservative Republican voters across the United States.

Earlier in July, a straw poll carried out at the Western Conservative Summit showed that 71% of participants wanted Ron DeSantis to run for president compared to just 67% who wanted Trump to run.

And it would appear that Ron DeSantis is not oblivious to his growing support out of state - while he has yet to declare an active interest in running for the White House, it emerged on July 7 that he has stepped up spending on social media advertising outside of Florida.

He will also be attending a major GOP fundraising event in Utah later in July, as a means of gaining further donations to his 'Friends of Ron DeSantis' Political Action Committee.

Ron DeSantis has proven his ability to attract financial donations that were recently reported to have exceeded those which Donald Trump has achieved via his 'Save America' PAC. It suggests that DeSantis has political ambitions beyond merely being re-elected to governor of Florida.

Will Trump and DeSantis both run?

Whether both Trump and DeSantis run or not remains to be seen. DeSantis continues to keep his intentions quiet (to Trump's annoyance) and many polls suggest differing outcomes depending on which candidates are running. One even suggested that Kamala Harris running against Ron DeSantis would see the current Vice President taking victory.

Trump and DeSantis Campaign Flag Shutterstock

Time will tell who puts themselves forwards. One thing does seem certain, based on this survey of Texan Republicans: neither of the Texan candidates - Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz - stands much of a chance against either Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump.

Who would you favor as a GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential election - Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis? Or do you think that Cruz or Abbott could increase in popularity? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.