Florida’s Professional Firefighters Association Endorses DeSantis for Re-Election: Governor Confirms $1,000 Bonuses

The first time it has endorsed a Republican in 20 years

Gov. DeSantis and the FPF Twitter of RonDeSantisFL

On July 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gained the endorsement of the Florida Professional Firefighters for re-election in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

It is the first time the group - that represents 26,000 professional firefighters and emergency medical services personnel across the sunshine state - has endorsed a Republican for governor in the last 20 years.

On the same day, members of the firefighters union of Reedy Creek - home to Disney, and the district which the Governor is seeking to dissolve from the perspective of Disney's tax breaks - also endorsed DeSantis for re-election.

DeSantis backing firefighters

Governor DeSantis was quick to share news of the endorsement to Twitter.

He used the endorsement as an opportunity to remind his followers of the $1,000 bonus that is due to be paid by the state government to first responders in Florida for the second year running.

Commenting on the endorsement, the governor had this to say:

“Florida’s firefighters are on the front lines of protecting our communities, putting their lives on the line for their neighbors in need. Their sacrifices make our state a safer place, and we are deeply grateful for their support. I will always have their backs, and I will never stop fighting for Florida’s brave firefighters.”

In return, Wayne Bernoska - President of the Florida Professional Firefighters - had kind words to say about DeSantis:

“A man of action, his steadfast leadership and support of Florida’s firefighters and paramedics has earned the respect of our members and the Florida Professional Firefighters looks forward to working together with Governor DeSantis in his next term,”

Florida cares about its first responders

The $1,000 bonuses are just one of a number of measures that the state has put in place for first responders recently. The DeSantis leadership has also:

Invested $100 million in creating the Hometown Heroes Housing Program which is intended to help police, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans to buy their first home

Increased basic pay for police officers to $50,000 and introduced a $5,000 signing bonus for existing police officers moving to Florida from out of state

Announced $10 million of extra funding for Florida's urban search and rescue teams to invest in equipment and training.

That the FPF have decided to endorse Governor DeSantis for re-election seems to reflect a shift in mood for first responders who value his leadership. Time will tell whether their endorsement contributes to his eventual re-election.

Do you think Florida is doing all it can to demonstrate its appreciation for firefighters and first responders? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.