Florida Man Gives Random Gifts of Money To Strangers With a Note That Reads “Love Everybody”: He Has Gifted Over $13,000

A heartwarming random act of kindness

The Florida man preparing his notes Twitter of KevinCate

A recent tweet from a film-maker named Kevin Cate on July 9 has highlighted the story of an unnamed Florida man who, for the last few years has been carrying out random acts of kindness and generosity towards those he meets.

The man (as yet unnamed) was sat in a Florida Waffle House when Kevin Cate spotted him wrapping $1 and $5 bills with a slip of paper that read "Love Everybody". When asked, it appears that the man gifts these notes with the money to random people that he meets.

Carrying out his mother's dying wish

It would seem that the text from the note - "Love Everybody" - was the last phrase that the man's mother spoke from her deathbed. The man has since been passing that message on, with small gifts of money to random people that he meets.

The man apparently shared that he has probably gifted over $13,000 since he started giving the notes and money to strangers.

Making the world a better place

In these challenging times, when many Floridians are struggling with the rising cost of living, and many simply find themselves feeling demoralized by the state of the world, random acts of kindness from strangers may be the one thing that gives them a lift and helps them to keep on going.

Not quite on the same scale, but in March, Florida cops went above and beyond the call of duty when they arrested a DoorDash delivery driver, and then delivered the food he was carrying to the person who had ordered it rather than leaving them waiting. A video of their gesture was shared to TikTok.

Look for the good in life

It can be easy to get wrapped up in the bad news that is reported all around us, but there are stories of good out there. We all have the power to do something nice and unexpected for others, without expecting thanks or anything in return. It makes us feel good, and it makes the recipient feel good too.

For this Florida man to have made it his life's work to help as many people as possible with his notes and small donations of cash is truly heartwarming.

Have you ever had someone carry out a random act of kindness for you? Have you done something for someone else, to brighten their day? Let me know in the comments section below.