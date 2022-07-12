Polk County Pit Bull Shelter Is Looking for a New Home – It Doesn’t Have Enough Space for All the Dogs It Has Rescued

Looking for a new home

Pit Bull Dog Photo by Lucas Ludwig on Unsplash

Earlier this year, the Polk County Bully Project - an animal shelter that specializes in rescuing and finding homes for pit bull dogs - made an appeal for more foster families to come forward and give homes to the rescued pets.

Since then, the animal shelter may have re-homed some of their dogs but clearly not enough of them - they're out of space and need to find a new premises, or so it was reported on July 11.

Struggling for space

The Polk County Bully Project is a specialist shelter that is trying to end the stigma associated with particular breeds of dog - such as the pit bull - which can have a ferocious reputation. Many of them are abandoned (it would seem, based on demand for their services) when owners can no longer care for them properly, especially if they're poorly trained.

The shelter has been struggling for capacity for much of this year. In May, 8 pregnant pit bulls at the shelter collectively gave birth to 72 puppies within a 2 week period.

Pit Bull Photo by Cierra Voelkl on Unsplash

Animal control restrictions prevent pit bulls and related crossbreeds from being permanently adopted. Animal shelters like the Polk County Bully Project save animals that might otherwise be euthanized by taking abandoned dogs in until foster homes can be found for them.

Now, with the shelter struggling for space for more animals they are looking for a bigger building. According to the project team, their lease comes up in November.

Doing it for the dogs

Those who created the project are understandably keen to find a new home quickly so that they can keep helping these dogs - whose rare breed brings specialist needs for a rescue shelter.

Commenting on their plight, Polk County Bully Project co-founder Shannon Medina had this to say:

“We’ve been scrambling for the last couple of months. Looking feverishly for a location that we can have a play yard. We can maybe double our rescue space, if we can house 50 dogs instead of just 24.”

If you can help or know of such a property in the Lakeland area, maybe you'll get in touch via the project's website.

Have you had first hand experience of pit bull dogs? Do you think animal shelters in Florida get enough recognition or help? Let me know in the comments section below.