A Gator in Palm Island Park Climbed Onto a Boardwalk So It Could Eat Its Breakfast in the Shade: It Was Caught On Film.

The 10-foot reptile has been reported as 'aggressive'

The Palm Island Gator Facebook of Allan Dempsey

Visitors to Palm Island Park in central Florida were surprised on Sunday July 10 when they encountered a large, 10-foot long alligator, high up on the boardwalk above the water.

The gator appeared to have climbed out of the water and found a shady spot where it was eating its breakfast - a large bird it had presumably captured and taken up there.

Video of the encounter was posted on Facebook.

Soon after the encounter, representatives from Mount Dora Police Department arrived to close the park until the gator could be contained and relocated away from the public.

Gator attacks on humans are thankfully rare

In late June a 9-foot gator snatched a 40-pound Labrador-retriever cross-breed while the dog and its owner were playing catch in a Tallahassee park near some shallow water.

The gator suddenly appeared from nearby water and snatched the dog before disappearing back in the water. The owner tried to grab the gator but then quickly let go after realizing how big the reptile actually was.

Alligator Photo by Lisa Yount on Unsplash

Trappers later caught the gator and euthanized it. The dog's remains were returned to his owner who later held a burial for his pet.

While attacks on other animals happen, thankfully, at least gator attacks on humans are rare. A 2005 study reported just 376 alligator attacks since 1948. However, it has been observed that gator attacks are on the increase from around 6 per year in 1971 to around 10 per year between 1987 and 2017.

An alligator attacks and kills a man

However, in late May of this year, a homeless man was killed in an apparent attack by an alligator. It appears as though the victim had been in water near a disc-golf course trying to retrieve lost frisbees to sell to golfers.

The water was known to be a habitat for gators and the man clearly disturbed one or more of the enormous reptiles.

In the case of the gator in Palm Island Park, hopefully once the gator was returned to the water it realized that it was a lot safer and more comfortable in its own habitat and it won't stray up onto the boardwalk again.

Have you had a close encounter with an alligator in Florida? Would you get close enough to film it if you did? Let me know in the comments section below.