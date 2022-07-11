‘Hair Discrimination’ Bill May Become Law in Florida Next Year – Democrat Confirms They Will Reintroduce ‘CROWN Act’

Should it be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle?

Dreadlocks Photo by Romina Farías on Unsplash

On July 11, a Florida Democratic Representative has confirmed that they will reintroduce a bill into the state's 2023 legislative season that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle. The bill was discussed by the Florida legislature this year, under SB1608 but it ultimately died in the Community Affairs Committee.

Now, Representative Kamia L. Brown, a Democrat for Orlando has confirmed that they will reintroduce the bill - also known as the 'Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act', or 'CROWN Act'.

It's already law in California

Various other states have already implemented the equivalent of the CROWN Act, including California.

In 2021, a former Floridian who had moved to San Diego, CA for a new job was forced to sue his employer under the law after they insisted that he would need to have his dreadlocks cut if he wanted to keep working in the job. This was in spite of Jeffrey Thornton's hairstyle being entirely acceptable within Florida where he had previously worked for the same corporation.

Should hairstyle matter anyway?

Speaking on his client's case against his employer at the point it was filed, Thornton's lawyer Adam Kent pointed out the reason why hairstyle should be irrelevant in deciding whether to give someone a job:

“Professionalism isn’t about fitting into Eurocentric norms. Professionalism is about competency… We all expect to be judged based on our abilities and on our character, but Mr. Thornton is being told in this case that it’s different for him.”

The CROWN Act is now part of law in 17 states. With its reintroduction to the Florida 2023 legislative season, it may just be that it finally becomes part of Florida state law too.

Do you think it should be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle or are there circumstances where a certain hairstyle is restricted? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.