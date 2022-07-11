Governor DeSantis Signs Executive Order To Bring Down Cost of Prescription Drugs in Florida

Toby Hazlewood

Holding pharmacy benefits managers accountable


Governor DeSantis on July 8Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On July 8, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-164 which is intended to bring down the cost of prescription drugs for Floridians. The order holds pharmacy benefits managers to account for managing prescription drug benefits for insurance companies and bringing transparency to the cost of prescription drugs.

Commenting on the new initiative, the governor had this to say:

“Florida continues to lead the nation in ensuring accountability in the health care industry and in introducing reforms to combat rising prescriptions costs. This executive order requires accountability and transparency for pharmaceutical middlemen when doing business with the state, thereby reducing the upward pressure on prescription drug costs.”

The governor also shared his plans to Twitter.

Controls to reduce costs

The Executive Order will implement a number of new controls intended to hold Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) to account in a number of ways, including:

  • Prohibiting spread pricing for all PBMs
  • Prohibiting reimbursement claw backs for all PBMs - claw backs are when pharmacy benefit managers retain money that is recouped from overpayments to pharmacies
  • Directing agencies to include data transparency and reporting requirements, including a review of all rebates, payments, and relationships between pharmacies, insurers, and manufacturers
  • Directing all impacted agencies to amend all contracts to the extent feasible with these same provisions.

This executive order also builds upon a series of controls introduced last month when Governor DeSantis signed bill HB 357 that also seeks to increase oversight of pharmacy benefit managers.

The combined measures are being introduced for the benefit of Floridians - to reduce the layers of complexity and cost in the supply of prescription drugs that ultimately push up the cost of the drugs to consumers and the cost of health insurance.

Importing drugs from Canada

Blaming federal government inaction as a justification for his recent actions, Governor DeSantis has also granted authority to negotiate prices for drugs ineligible for importation, including insulin - the drug that is vital to diabetics and which can be extremely costly for them to obtain.

This scheme will reinforce the demand for Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program and provide another way to hopefully bring down the price Floridians pay for their prescription drugs.

Floridians can only hope that the various schemes are effective in bringing down the cost of their essential medications.

Have you struggled with the cost of prescription drugs? Have you had to go without treatments due to the cost? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Politics# Prescription Drugs# Executive Order

