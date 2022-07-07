New Jersey’s Democrat Governor Endorses Gavin Newsom’s Attack on Gov. DeSantis and Florida, Saying “I Like It”

Does DeSantis or anyone in Florida care?

Many Floridians may have caught the TV adverts run by Californian Governor Gavin Newsom in Florida over the Independence Day holiday, in which he claimed that "freedom is under attack" in Florida. But it doesn't seem like many who saw the ads were all that impressed or convinced by his message.

That apathy hasn't stopped other Democrats from out-of-state from applauding Newsom's efforts to score points off DeSantis. The latest is the Governor of New Jersey - Phil Murphy - who on July 5 told CNN: "I like it".

"If you value-values, come to states like New Jersey"

When asked on CNN if he liked the idea of running adverts out of state, Governor Murphy seemed to endorse the strategy:

"I like it. I have to say... we've become a patchwork quilt country right now. And I think the states that are on the right side of history - and I'm proud to say that New Jersey is - I think we need to stand up and be counted, and remind folks around the country, if you value-values, come to states like New Jersey."

He continued, speculating about Gavin Newsom's motivation:

"I suspect that's exactly what Governor Newsom has in mind in terms of California's values."

Floridians weren't moved

The adverts were apparently intended to make Floridians consider how, in Newsom's view, freedom is under attack by Governor DeSantis through the decisions and laws he has enacted in the state in recent months. Newsom's call-to-action was that people who value freedom should come to California "where we still believe in freedom".

The response to the adverts however, seemed to range from confusion through to outright cynicism.

A spokesperson for DeSantis had this to say, even before the adverts had run:

“Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire. Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida"

Jeremy Redfern, Press Secretary for Florida's Department of Health responded to Gavin Newsom on Twitter, pointing out that maybe he should sort out California's problems before taking on Florida:

Leaving Florida for New Jersey?

As far as whether other Democrat-led states like New Jersey are appealing to Floridians or not, it seems unlikely given recent trends.

Florida was recognized as one of the most popular destination states for Americans looking to pack up and relocate from states like New York, New Jersey and California in the wake of the global pandemic. 220,890 Americans reportedly moved to Florida in 2021 alone, and many of these were leaving Democrat-led states such as California in search of more favorable taxation and better career opportunities.

New Jersey on the other hand saw its population decrease by 0.14% in 2021.

Time will tell whether Floridians are moved by Gavin Newsom's adverts and other Democrats who want to side with Newsom and his message.

Would you consider moving to states like California or New Jersey because of how life is in Florida? Let me know in the comments section below.