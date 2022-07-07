Florida’s Mayors Are Considering Whether To Ban Smoking on Beaches and in Parks – Some Will, but Others Say They Won’t

Are bans likely to be enforced?

Woman smoking on beach Shutterstock

Since July 1 a new law has been in effect in Florida, giving local governments the power to ban smoking of filtered cigarettes on public beaches and in parks. The law took effect after Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law.

The new law will progress Governor DeSantis' so-called 'Clean Air Act' and will tackle the volume of trash being left on Florida's beaches - in this case, the cigarette butts left in the sand by smokers. Councils are constantly running initiatives to reduce litter and to clean up beaches, including a recent drive to use an automated robot to clean up beaches in Pinellas County. Banning smoking on beaches may just help in reducing the litter that's left.

As mayors and local governments consider whether to implement the law and to what degree, it seems that some are likely to ban smoking on beaches, but others won't.

"Cigarette butts are terrible"

Sen. Joe Rutgers who proposed the legislation within HB105 had this to say as the bill was approved:

“It helps the environment by removing the bad butts off the beach”

The presence of cigarette butts on beaches are a major source of micro-plastics which are a pollutant that is causing great damage to wildlife within the world's oceans. Mayor John Hendricks of the City of Madeira Beach had this to say about butts on the beach:

“Cigarette butts are terrible. We find them all over. I’ve been out picking up trash and literally have gotten half a five-gallon bucket almost exclusively of cigarette butts.”

Mayor Hendricks is one who will presumably be looking to exercise the power to ban smoking on his beaches.

It's not going to have any "real impact"

On the other side of the argument is Mayor Sam Henderson of Gulfport.

In his view, the legislation and the focus upon cigarette butts and their contribution to pollution is short-sighted in addressing pollution as a whole and he questions whether it's a law that will have any real impact.

“I feel like it’s really just a very small band-aid over what is a much larger environmental wound. This really just feels like a scrap being thrown as opposed to meaningful legislation that groups like Ocean Conservancy and others have been asking for, for a very long time.”

While the reduction of butts left on beaches may represent a small part of the overall pollution that makes its way into the oceans, many will still consider it an improvement that could be made easily with a ban by local councils.

The health factor

Aside from the litter associated with smoking, there's also the health angle to consider.

The CDC estimated that as of 2019, around 14% (or 31.4 million) Americans still classified themselves as smokers. Cigarette smoking kills around 480,000 Americans each year and men are more likely than women to smoke (15.3% of males compared to 12.7% of women).

Perhaps more relevant to Florida, is that the southern census region has the second highest rate of smokers in the U.S. at 15.4% of the population. This could help explain why it's been hard for the state to get the ban on smoking on beaches approved and in place.

Nonetheless, it seems that with the new law in place, it is likely that on some of Florida's beaches it will soon be illegal to smoke. Time will tell how effective the laws are in reducing litter.

Are you a smoker and if so, do you leave butts on the beach or do you take them away with you? Do you think this new law will be effective if councils decide to implement it or will smokers just ignore the ban. Let me know in the comments section below.