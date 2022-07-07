Gov. DeSantis Appoints Director of Office of Election Crimes and Security – Florida’s Private Election Police Force?

Investigating and preventing election crimes and interference

Gov. DeSantis Signs SB524 Twitter of GovRonDesantis

On July 6, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appointed the director of the state's newly-created Office of Election Crimes and Security. The new office has been dubbed by some cynics as the governor's private election police force.

Governor DeSantis has named Peter Antonacci as his choice for the role. Antonacci was previously election supervisor for Broward County, and has also served as Deputy Attorney General of Florida.

What is the purpose of the office?

The office for election crimes and security was created under bill SB524, approved during the state's legislative season. Governor DeSantis has previously appointed Cord Byrd as the Secretary of State who will oversee the office, and now Antonacci is appointed as director.

Bill SB524 establishes measures that are intended to keep Florida's elections fair and secure. The election crimes and security police force will investigate allegations of election crimes and help oversee the implementation of election security measures.

The bill also increases demand for voter ID, adds complications to the process of postal voting to make it more resilient to abuse, and restricts the ability for private corporations to interfere with elections through financial grants and other payments.

Such payments have also been termed 'Zuckerbucks - private grants and funding donated by private entities to assist with the costs of holding elections, which are usually borne by cities and counties. The name stems from a $350 million in grants that were paid during the 2020 election from The Center for Tech and Civic Life. Their primary funding comes from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Various Republican states have since banned private funding for future elections, including Florida.

Suspicious motives?

Democrats have been quick to criticise the bill, questioning its motives. State Rep. Yvonne Hinson, a Democrat, referred to the bill in scathing terms. She described it as:

“...another malicious attempt by the Republican majority to suppress Florida voters."

Critics have also noted that measures that complicate postal-voting seem to single out a particular segment of voter.

Commenting on the restrictions, Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox had this to say:

“Getting voters to follow instructions is not easy. If you think they are going to follow the instructions with all these envelopes, you got another thought coming.”

Given the contentious nature of many of the provisions of this bill, it seems as though Peter Antonacci will have a significant task ahead of him in making the service work.

Do you believe that the election process in Florida needs the measures being introduced under SB524? Do you have concerns that previous elections have been stolen, or otherwise corrupted? Let me know in the comments section below.