Orlando Is Named As America’s Sweatiest City – And 3 Other Florida Cities Were Included in Top 10

The price of a favorable climate?

Woman suffering in the heat Shutterstock

The city of Orlando has been named as America's sweatiest city in a survey carried out by the dating website - MyDatingAdviser.com. What's more - Florida featured three more times in their top 10 with Jacksonville, Cape Coral and Tallahassee also named as destinations where it's hard to keep your cool.

How do you rank cities by sweatiness?

Cities are often ranked by the health and wealth of inhabitants, relative prosperity, property prices or crime, but rarely by how sweaty the inhabitants are. The research by MyDatingAdviser.com considered a number or factors, including:

Weather (obviously) - average temperature and humidity, length of summer and days above 90 degrees

- average temperature and humidity, length of summer and days above 90 degrees Sweat factors - popularity of public transport, exercise rate and population density

- popularity of public transport, exercise rate and population density Cooling off - bodies of water, average wind speed and newly built homes with air conditioning

With its inland location, typical Floridian climate and dense population in comparison to other similar cities, Orlando scored highest and won this questionable accolade!

Does it matter?

The fact is that while it's not always that appealing for other people (or ourselves!) to be sweaty, it's something that everyone does and it comes hand in hand with living in a favorable climate. It's also not something that the residents of Orlando can do much about!

It's far preferable in some ways to top such a list than to have been called out for other things that various Florida cities have been called out for lately. Tampa, for example, recently topped the list for having the most over-priced property prices in America with homes being approximately 52% overpriced - more than anywhere else in the country.

Florida as a whole was also recently near the bottom of a list (47 out of 50) of the most patriotic states in America. Many Floridians would dispute this ranking of course.

As for those living in Orlando, well being sweaty occasionally is perhaps just the price of living in the city with such a favorable climate!

Do you agree that Orlando is a sweaty place to live? What tips do you have for staying cool in Florida? Let me know in the comments section below.