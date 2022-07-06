Tampa, FL

Tampa Airport Public Tours Are Now Open Again – For Aviation Enthusiasts, Art Fans and the Curious and Interested!

Toby Hazlewood

Go behind the scenes for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8C8V_0gWDU7xs00
AirportPhoto by L.Filipe C.Sousa on Unsplash

On July 6, it was announced that Tampa International Airport will be resuming its popular public tours once again.

The airport offers a variety of guided and self-guided public tours which are directed at the specific interests of various groups, but the tours were suspended during the pandemic of 2020 and 2021.

Normality is now returning and air-travel is almost back to pre-pandemic levels; data from the TSA suggests that passenger volumes on June 30 and July 1 actually exceeded those for the same dates in 2019. With this return to normality, members of the the public can once again explore behind the scenes of Tampa's International airport and learn more about how it works.

Tours for everyone

The Tampa International Airport tours focus on various different aspects of the airport's infrastructure.

On the aviation history and careers tour and the airfield tours, aviation enthusiasts can learn more about the history of the airport and its day-to-day operations, seeing behind the scenes how it all works and how passengers' safety is protected.

Art fans can learn more about the vast collection of public arts that are on display around the airport by taking part in the art tour. This takes in the various artworks that have been amassed in the airport's collection, including the giant flamingo sculpture that was installed in the airport this spring.

Get involved and learn more

For anyone keen to explore the airport and learn more about how it works, the tours seem ideal. Often, when we're travelling we don't take the time to appreciate the surroundings of the airport as we pass through it.

The tours offered by Tampa International Airport offer an ideal opportunity to learn more and to appreciate the buildings and facilities, its operations and its artwork in their own right. And many of the tours are completely free and open to groups of school kids (with chaperones) too!

Have you taken a tour around Tampa International Airport or any other airport? Are you interested in a tour or do you think airports are purely for getting to where you're travelling to? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Tampa International Airport# Tampa# Hillsborough County# Public Tours

Comments / 0

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
13632 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

New Jersey’s Democrat Governor Endorses Gavin Newsom’s Attack on Gov. DeSantis and Florida, Saying “I Like It”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians may have caught the TV adverts run by Californian Governor Gavin Newsom in Florida over the Independence Day holiday, in which he claimed that "freedom is under attack" in Florida. But it doesn't seem like many who saw the ads were all that impressed or convinced by his message.

Read full story
366 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Mayors Are Considering Whether To Ban Smoking on Beaches and in Parks – Some Will, but Others Say They Won’t

Since July 1 a new law has been in effect in Florida, giving local governments the power to ban smoking of filtered cigarettes on public beaches and in parks. The law took effect after Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Appoints Director of Office of Election Crimes and Security – Florida’s Private Election Police Force?

Investigating and preventing election crimes and interference. Gov. DeSantis Signs SB524Twitter of GovRonDesantis. On July 6, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appointed the director of the state's newly-created Office of Election Crimes and Security. The new office has been dubbed by some cynics as the governor's private election police force.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Florida Protects Peoples’ Rights To Visit Loved Ones in Hospital - Governor DeSantis Announces In-Person Visitation Law

Protecting in-person visitation rights for the future. On July 5, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis posted a statement online regarding another of the new laws that have just taken effect in Florida - he was talking about the 'In-Person Visitation' bill which was approved by state legislators earlier this year under senate bill SB998.

Read full story
86 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Sheriffs Car Struck by Lightning - The Moment Was Caught on Dashboard Camera

Have you ever tried to catch a picture of a lightning bolt on camera during a storm? If so, you'll know it's incredibly difficult. However, a dashboard camera from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office police cruiser managed to catch the moment when lightning struck their car while driving through a storm.

Read full story
Florida State

Ten of the Most-Overvalued Property Rental Markets in the U.S. Are in Florida, According to a Recent Survey

A recent survey of 107 rental markets across the United States, reported on July 6, has revealed what many of Florida's renters already knew - rents in Florida are overvalued. And the problem seems to be at crisis point in Florida where 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the entire U.S. are to be found.

Read full story
8 comments
Tampa, FL

Virgin Atlantic To Introduce Daily Service From London to Tampa – Another Airline Expands Its Presence in Florida

Virgin Atlantic JetPhoto by James Anthony on Pexels. Just a month after El Al airlines of Israel announced its intention to relocate its U.S. base from New York to Florida, Virgin Atlantic Airways has announced on July 6 that it will launch a daily service between London, England and Tampa, Florida from November of this year.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

A Robot Will Be Cleaning Beaches in Pinellas County This July – The Remote Controlled ‘BeBot’ Sifts Sand for Litter

Beachgoers in Pinellas County may see something unusual if they take a beach day during the month of July. A large, electric robot known as 'BeBot' is to be deployed on 14 of the county's beaches and its job is to sift the top layer of sand, picking up small pieces of litter including cigarette buts, bottle caps and discarded chewing gum.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Gas Station Offers Customers Gas for $2 per Gallon in a Gesture Showing Enormous Community Spirit

The owner says it was "worth it" to help out the community. Just days after Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp extended the suspension of taxes on gasoline until mid-August, a gas station owner in Georgia decided to do his bit to help out members of the local community.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida Reacts With Indifference and Sarcasm to Gavin Newsom’s Independence Day TV Adverts

Let in June it emerged that California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, had paid around $105,000 to buy some TV advertising time in Florida, for July 4th. It was initially unclear what the substance of his advertising would be - perhaps an appeal to lure back Californians who have abandoned his state in favor of Florida, or maybe a launch of a presidential run for the 2024 election.

Read full story
262 comments
Florida State

Florida Is Investing Over $15 Million In Cybersecurity Training - Creating Jobs For The Future, Combatting Cybercrime

On July 1, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced that $15.6 million of state funds have been invested in cybersecurity training and education - allocated out of the state's $109.9 billion 'Freedom First' budget.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.

Read full story
314 comments
Florida State

The Parental Rights in Education Bill Goes Live in Florida – There’s More to It Than the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Critics Claim

Giving parents more involvement in the school life of their kids. With the passing of July 1, almost 150 new laws took effect in the state of Florida - among them the 'Parental Rights in Education' Bill which has come to be known colloquially as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

Read full story
95 comments
Florida State

“Freedom Is Under Attack” in Florida According to TV Adverts Run by California’s Governor Newsom

TV advert accuses Republicans of constraining freedoms in Florida. It emerged last week that California's Governor Gavin Newsom had paid around $105,000 to secure some TV advertising slots in Florida on July 4. The purpose of the adverts was initially unclear and it was speculated that Governor Newsom may have wanted to score political points of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or perhaps to lure back Californians who have moved from there to California in recent years.

Read full story
241 comments
Florida State

After Georgia Suspends Tax on Gas Until Mid-August, Floridians Are Wondering Whether Gov. DeSantis Will Do the Same?

Motorists across the U.S. are feeling the pinch right now as gasoline prices continue to rise with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, the response to rising prices has varied from state-to-state.

Read full story
267 comments
Riviera Beach, FL

High School Student From Florida Scores Perfect 1600 on SATs – Great Things Are Ahead Thanks to His Hard Work

A high school student from Riviera Beach, Florida is celebrating a momentous achievement - Justin Ricketts has just received the results from his SATs, and he scored a perfect 1600! This remarkable achievement puts him in the top 1% of all students across the United States.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Signs Executive Order To Extend Suspension of Taxes on Gas in Georgia Until the End of the Summer

Responding to "disastrous policies from Washington" On July 1, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that will extend the suspension of taxes on gasoline until the end of the summer. It's a move that will likely be very popular amongst the state's residents as they struggle to meet the inflated cost of living that all Americans are experiencing right now.

Read full story
96 comments
Florida State

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:

Read full story
228 comments
Florida State

Poll of Democrat Voters in Florida Puts Charlie Crist Ahead As Gubernatorial Candidate, 21% Ahead of Nikki Fried

An internal poll carried out by Charlie Crist's campaign, released on June 29 has revealed that the Republican-turned-Democrat is enjoying a significant lead over Nikki Fried in the run up to Florida's gubernatorial election later this year.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy