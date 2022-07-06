Tampa Airport Public Tours Are Now Open Again – For Aviation Enthusiasts, Art Fans and the Curious and Interested!

Go behind the scenes for free!

On July 6, it was announced that Tampa International Airport will be resuming its popular public tours once again.

The airport offers a variety of guided and self-guided public tours which are directed at the specific interests of various groups, but the tours were suspended during the pandemic of 2020 and 2021.

Normality is now returning and air-travel is almost back to pre-pandemic levels; data from the TSA suggests that passenger volumes on June 30 and July 1 actually exceeded those for the same dates in 2019. With this return to normality, members of the the public can once again explore behind the scenes of Tampa's International airport and learn more about how it works.

Tours for everyone

The Tampa International Airport tours focus on various different aspects of the airport's infrastructure.

On the aviation history and careers tour and the airfield tours, aviation enthusiasts can learn more about the history of the airport and its day-to-day operations, seeing behind the scenes how it all works and how passengers' safety is protected.

Art fans can learn more about the vast collection of public arts that are on display around the airport by taking part in the art tour. This takes in the various artworks that have been amassed in the airport's collection, including the giant flamingo sculpture that was installed in the airport this spring.

Get involved and learn more

For anyone keen to explore the airport and learn more about how it works, the tours seem ideal. Often, when we're travelling we don't take the time to appreciate the surroundings of the airport as we pass through it.

The tours offered by Tampa International Airport offer an ideal opportunity to learn more and to appreciate the buildings and facilities, its operations and its artwork in their own right. And many of the tours are completely free and open to groups of school kids (with chaperones) too!

