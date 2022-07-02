After Georgia Suspends Tax on Gas Until Mid-August, Floridians Are Wondering Whether Gov. DeSantis Will Do the Same?

Or will he wait until October as planned?

Governor Ron Desantis Screenshot from YouTube

Motorists across the U.S. are feeling the pinch right now as gasoline prices continue to rise with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, the response to rising prices has varied from state-to-state.

While Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida announced a series of tax holidays throughout the year, that which applies to gasoline isn't planned to happen until October - just before the gubernatorial election. Cynics would say he's holding that one back until it makes the most impact on his re-election chances.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring state of Georgia, taxes on gas were suspended back in March, and on July 1 Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order extending this suspension through August 13.

Prices are coming down, but they're still high

Data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) suggests that while prices of gas in Florida remain ridiculously high (at an average of $4.58 per gallon), they are lower than the $4.77 per gallon seen last month.

Considering though that the average price of a gallon of regular in Florida was $3 a year ago, Floridian motorists are understandably keen that prices come down a lot more, and a lot quicker. Many will be hoping that Governor DeSantis follows the lead of Governor Kemp in Georgia, and bring prices down further with a temporary halt on taxes on gas.

Whether it happens though, remains to be seen.

Declaration of a state of emergency?

In May, Democratic challenge for the gubernatorial election - Nikki Fried - called up Governor DeSantis to step up and take immediate action regarding the price of gas. She called for him to declare a state of emergency which would allow gas prices to be lowered immediately. This doesn't appear to have happened though, as prices continue to remain high.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis ripping through Florida, residents of the state can only hope that Governor DeSantis takes more action, and soon. As Fried has warned - "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore" which may mean we start to see further consequences as more and more people struggle.

Do you think Governor DeSantis is doing enough to help Floridians through the cost-of-living crisis, particularly in relation to the cost of gas? Have you had to reduce your driving to reflect the cost of gas? Let me know in the comments section below.