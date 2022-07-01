High School Student From Florida Scores Perfect 1600 on SATs – Great Things Are Ahead Thanks to His Hard Work

He attributes his success to a supportive family

Test Paper Shutterstock

A high school student from Riviera Beach, Florida is celebrating a momentous achievement - Justin Ricketts has just received the results from his SATs, and he scored a perfect 1600! This remarkable achievement puts him in the top 1% of all students across the United States.

It's a parent's dream for their kids to appreciate the importance of working hard at school, and Justin will now have his pick of colleges across the U.S., all of which will be keen for him to study with them. He has already signed up for an elite summer program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and this may be one of the colleges he chooses after completing high school.

Working hard and enjoying a supportive family

Justin is touchingly modest about his achievement and says that he didn't cram before the tests, but rather that he's always worked hard throughout school and is apparently a straight-A student.

He's also open about acknowledging the role that his family have played in his successes. He says that they've always been supportive and encouraged him to work hard:

I would like to say it's all me, but you never know. It's something they've done since the beginning, basically.

A rare achievement

According to an article from 2020, while around 2 million people take the SATs each year, less than 500 score a perfect 1600 which makes Justin's accomplishment all the more amazing.

While it's extremely difficult to achieve, as Justin Ricketts will find out, a perfect score will open lots of doors and opportunities in the future. It also puts him in elite company.

Another 2020 article summaries the SAT scores of various celebrities and notable figures.

Mark Zuckerberg and actor Will Smith both scored a perfect 1600, while Microsoft founder Bill Gates missed out on a few points, scoring 1590. Former president Bill Clinton scored a much more modest 1030 while Al Gore did better, with a score of 1355.

What about underprivileged kids?

Justin's case demonstrates the importance for kids of having a supportive family behind them, but of course not all kids in Florida enjoy such support. Many others have to work part-time jobs to help support their families in surviving the current cost-of-living crisis and as such, don't always have the time to study as much as they would like.

Fortunately, Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a number of bills that take effect on July 1, which should help some of the less-privileged high school kids in Florida.

The Brighter Futures scholarship program will now recognize the hours that are worked in part time jobs, not just in voluntary work which should help those kids who have to work to support their families.

Governor DeSantis also signed the Child Welfare Act into Florida law which will apportion $44 million of state funds towards assisting foster families and former-foster kids in accessing higher education with financial assistance.

These measures and others that have been approved by state legislators should give under-privileged kids in Florida a little more help and a chance of emulating the success of Justin Ricketts.

Congratulations Justin!

Do you believe that academic success is a measure of a child's innate intelligence or do you believe that it's a combination of factors including the presence of a supportive family? Let me know in the comments section below.