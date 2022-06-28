Smoking and Vaping May Be Banned in Public Parks and Beaches After Gov. DeSantis Signs Clean Air Act Into Florida Law

Preventing second hand smoke and litter

Woman smoking on beach Shutterstock

Life is shortly about to become a little more restricted in Florida for smokers, after Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law. The bill was approved during the state's legislative season.

From July 1 when the law takes effect, smokers in the state may find that local authorities have enacted the new law to ban smoking on public beaches and state parks. These powers have been granted to them under the new law.

"Removing the bad butts off the beach"

Floridians tend to enjoy having their freedom to do whatever they like (within reason). Amongst these freedoms include the choice over whether to smoke or not, regardless of whether others see smoking as anti-social.

The legislation approved in Florida in March was more about the environmental pollution and litter than the health of smokers though, and it also tackles the issue of the litter left behind when non-biodegradable butts are dropped by smokers on the ground.

Commenting on the legislation that was approved, Sen. Joe Rutgers who proposed the legislation had this to say:

“It helps the environment by removing the bad butts off the beach”

Smoking remains a big health issue in the U.S.

The CDC estimated that as of 2019, around 14% (or 31.4 million) Americans still classified themselves as smokers. Cigarette smoking kills around 480,000 Americans each year and men are more likely than women to smoke (15.3% of males compared to 12.7% of women).

Perhaps more relevant to Florida, is that the southern census region has the second highest rate of smokers in the U.S. at 15.4% of the population. This could help explain why it's been hard for the state to get the ban on smoking on beaches approved and in place.

Do you think it's a good thing that smoking could be banned on Florida's beaches and state parks? Are you a smoker who thinks it's an infringement of rights? Let me know in the comments section below.