Gov. DeSantis Signs 'Brighter Futures' Bill Into Law - Scholarships For High School Students Who Work Part-Time Jobs

Toby Hazlewood

More help for under-privileged teenagers in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFf7d_0gOHHM0h00
Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 27Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On June 27, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 461 into the state law that will broaden access to the popular 'Brighter Futures' scholarship for high school students. Previously the scholarship funding was only available to students who logged hours of community work.

Now, with the newly signed law in place, it means that high school kids who work part-time jobs to help their families can have those working hours count towards accessing the scholarship too.

Helping their families make ends meet

While the scholarship previously recognized that teenagers should be encouraged to do community work to help society as a whole, it potentially excluded those teens who don't have spare time after doing their school work and working in paid jobs too.

For some kids, working part-time is an essential part of making money to help contribute to the costs of living for their families. Statistics suggest that just under 30% of teenagers in the U.S. had part-time jobs in 2020, although the rate of employment has fallen since 2000, from 43% to 27.5%. This could be a reflection of there being fewer jobs available to teenagers.

Commenting on the new law, Governor DeSantis had this to say:

"Florida students should not lose the opportunity to receive a Bright Futures Scholarship because they have to work to help their families make ends meet."

He continued:

“After school jobs teach our students valuable life lessons, much like community service hours do. I am glad to sign this bill and will continue to make sure higher education remains affordable in Florida.”

Coping with the rising cost of living

The opportunity for working teenagers to access financial scholarships while still working is welcome news, particularly for those families who rely on their earnings to cope with the current cost of living crisis that's being felt across the U.S. and in Florida. As Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried put it: "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore."

While inflation continues to increase in the U.S. month on month - it hit 8.6% in May - gas prices continue to rise and rental costs are becoming unaffordable too. It seems clear then that many families will rely on the extra money their teenagers can make by working a part-time job too, and it's right that they shouldn't lose out on access to the 'Brighter Futures' scholarship as a result of it.

Do you think it's right that teenagers should work paid jobs to help their families make ends meet, or should more being done to tackle the rising cost of living? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Ron DeSantis# Florida# Politics# Brighter Futures Scholarship# Cost of Living Crisis

Comments / 27

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
13500 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida Protects Peoples’ Rights To Visit Loved Ones in Hospital - Governor DeSantis Announces In-Person Visitation Law

Protecting in-person visitation rights for the future. On July 5, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis posted a statement online regarding another of the new laws that have just taken effect in Florida - he was talking about the 'In-Person Visitation' bill which was approved by state legislators earlier this year under senate bill SB998.

Read full story
36 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Sheriffs Car Struck by Lightning - The Moment Was Caught on Dashboard Camera

Have you ever tried to catch a picture of a lightning bolt on camera during a storm? If so, you'll know it's incredibly difficult. However, a dashboard camera from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office police cruiser managed to catch the moment when lightning struck their car while driving through a storm.

Read full story
Florida State

Ten of the Most-Overvalued Property Rental Markets in the U.S. Are in Florida, According to a Recent Survey

A recent survey of 107 rental markets across the United States, reported on July 6, has revealed what many of Florida's renters already knew - rents in Florida are overvalued. And the problem seems to be at crisis point in Florida where 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the entire U.S. are to be found.

Read full story
8 comments
Tampa, FL

Virgin Atlantic To Introduce Daily Service From London to Tampa – Another Airline Expands Its Presence in Florida

Virgin Atlantic JetPhoto by James Anthony on Pexels. Just a month after El Al airlines of Israel announced its intention to relocate its U.S. base from New York to Florida, Virgin Atlantic Airways has announced on July 6 that it will launch a daily service between London, England and Tampa, Florida from November of this year.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tampa Airport Public Tours Are Now Open Again – For Aviation Enthusiasts, Art Fans and the Curious and Interested!

On July 6, it was announced that Tampa International Airport will be resuming its popular public tours once again. The airport offers a variety of guided and self-guided public tours which are directed at the specific interests of various groups, but the tours were suspended during the pandemic of 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

A Robot Will Be Cleaning Beaches in Pinellas County This July – The Remote Controlled ‘BeBot’ Sifts Sand for Litter

Beachgoers in Pinellas County may see something unusual if they take a beach day during the month of July. A large, electric robot known as 'BeBot' is to be deployed on 14 of the county's beaches and its job is to sift the top layer of sand, picking up small pieces of litter including cigarette buts, bottle caps and discarded chewing gum.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Gas Station Offers Customers Gas for $2 per Gallon in a Gesture Showing Enormous Community Spirit

The owner says it was "worth it" to help out the community. Just days after Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp extended the suspension of taxes on gasoline until mid-August, a gas station owner in Georgia decided to do his bit to help out members of the local community.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Reacts With Indifference and Sarcasm to Gavin Newsom’s Independence Day TV Adverts

Let in June it emerged that California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, had paid around $105,000 to buy some TV advertising time in Florida, for July 4th. It was initially unclear what the substance of his advertising would be - perhaps an appeal to lure back Californians who have abandoned his state in favor of Florida, or maybe a launch of a presidential run for the 2024 election.

Read full story
255 comments
Florida State

Florida Is Investing Over $15 Million In Cybersecurity Training - Creating Jobs For The Future, Combatting Cybercrime

On July 1, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced that $15.6 million of state funds have been invested in cybersecurity training and education - allocated out of the state's $109.9 billion 'Freedom First' budget.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.

Read full story
314 comments
Florida State

The Parental Rights in Education Bill Goes Live in Florida – There’s More to It Than the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Critics Claim

Giving parents more involvement in the school life of their kids. With the passing of July 1, almost 150 new laws took effect in the state of Florida - among them the 'Parental Rights in Education' Bill which has come to be known colloquially as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

Read full story
94 comments

“Freedom Is Under Attack” in Florida According to TV Adverts Run by California’s Governor Newsom

TV advert accuses Republicans of constraining freedoms in Florida. It emerged last week that California's Governor Gavin Newsom had paid around $105,000 to secure some TV advertising slots in Florida on July 4. The purpose of the adverts was initially unclear and it was speculated that Governor Newsom may have wanted to score political points of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or perhaps to lure back Californians who have moved from there to California in recent years.

Read full story
241 comments
Florida State

After Georgia Suspends Tax on Gas Until Mid-August, Floridians Are Wondering Whether Gov. DeSantis Will Do the Same?

Motorists across the U.S. are feeling the pinch right now as gasoline prices continue to rise with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, the response to rising prices has varied from state-to-state.

Read full story
266 comments
Riviera Beach, FL

High School Student From Florida Scores Perfect 1600 on SATs – Great Things Are Ahead Thanks to His Hard Work

A high school student from Riviera Beach, Florida is celebrating a momentous achievement - Justin Ricketts has just received the results from his SATs, and he scored a perfect 1600! This remarkable achievement puts him in the top 1% of all students across the United States.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Signs Executive Order To Extend Suspension of Taxes on Gas in Georgia Until the End of the Summer

Responding to "disastrous policies from Washington" On July 1, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that will extend the suspension of taxes on gasoline until the end of the summer. It's a move that will likely be very popular amongst the state's residents as they struggle to meet the inflated cost of living that all Americans are experiencing right now.

Read full story
96 comments

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:

Read full story
220 comments
Florida State

Poll of Democrat Voters in Florida Puts Charlie Crist Ahead As Gubernatorial Candidate, 21% Ahead of Nikki Fried

An internal poll carried out by Charlie Crist's campaign, released on June 29 has revealed that the Republican-turned-Democrat is enjoying a significant lead over Nikki Fried in the run up to Florida's gubernatorial election later this year.

Read full story
37 comments
Florida State

18-Foot-Long Burmese Python Caught in Everglades Demonstrates Why Florida Needs Its Annual Python Challenge

Burmese PythonConservancy of Southwest Florida on Facebook. A record-setting Burmese Python was captured in the Everglades recently by members of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. The size of the enormous snake highlights the need for Florida's annual Python Challenge which was launched by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier in June.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California’s Governor Buys TV Advertising Time in Florida – Could He Be Trying To Win Back Californians Who Moved?

Governor Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 27 it emerged that Governor Gavin Newsom - the governor of California has invested around $105,000 in cable TV advertising time on July 4, with the adverts to be run in the state of Florida. The news surfaced after the purchase of air time was announced on Twitter:

Read full story
159 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy