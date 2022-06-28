Gov. DeSantis Signs 'Brighter Futures' Bill Into Law - Scholarships For High School Students Who Work Part-Time Jobs

More help for under-privileged teenagers in Florida

On June 27, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 461 into the state law that will broaden access to the popular 'Brighter Futures' scholarship for high school students. Previously the scholarship funding was only available to students who logged hours of community work.

Now, with the newly signed law in place, it means that high school kids who work part-time jobs to help their families can have those working hours count towards accessing the scholarship too.

Helping their families make ends meet

While the scholarship previously recognized that teenagers should be encouraged to do community work to help society as a whole, it potentially excluded those teens who don't have spare time after doing their school work and working in paid jobs too.

For some kids, working part-time is an essential part of making money to help contribute to the costs of living for their families. Statistics suggest that just under 30% of teenagers in the U.S. had part-time jobs in 2020, although the rate of employment has fallen since 2000, from 43% to 27.5%. This could be a reflection of there being fewer jobs available to teenagers.

Commenting on the new law, Governor DeSantis had this to say:

"Florida students should not lose the opportunity to receive a Bright Futures Scholarship because they have to work to help their families make ends meet."

He continued:

“After school jobs teach our students valuable life lessons, much like community service hours do. I am glad to sign this bill and will continue to make sure higher education remains affordable in Florida.”

Coping with the rising cost of living

The opportunity for working teenagers to access financial scholarships while still working is welcome news, particularly for those families who rely on their earnings to cope with the current cost of living crisis that's being felt across the U.S. and in Florida. As Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried put it: "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore."

While inflation continues to increase in the U.S. month on month - it hit 8.6% in May - gas prices continue to rise and rental costs are becoming unaffordable too. It seems clear then that many families will rely on the extra money their teenagers can make by working a part-time job too, and it's right that they shouldn't lose out on access to the 'Brighter Futures' scholarship as a result of it.

