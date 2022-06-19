Tallahassee, FL

A 9-Foot Alligator Snatches and Kills a 40-Pound Labrador in Tallahassee – The Reptile Was Later Trapped and Euthanized

Toby Hazlewood

The gator "took him down like it was nothing" says owner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATR33_0gFVlVQb00
Alligator warning signPhoto by Gemma Evans on Unsplash

Another alligator attack was reported on June 17 - a 9-foot gator snatched a 40-pound Labrador-retriever cross-breed named Toby. The dog and its owner were playing catch in a Tallahassee park near some shallow water.

The attack occurred at the J.R. Alford Greenway Trail when dog owner Joshua Wells was exercising his dog, Toby in the park. The gator suddenly appeared from nearby water and snatched the dog before disappearing back in the water. Mr Wells tried to grab the gator but then quickly let go after realizing how big the reptile actually was.

Trappers later caught the gator and euthanized it. The dog's remains were returned to his owner who later held a burial for his pet.

Gator snatches dog

Four years ago, a similar attack occurred in Pinellas County when another 9-foot gator attacked and killed a bigger dog - in this case the animal weighed 75-pounds. That gator wasn't caught at the time and Pinellas County Sheriffs warned local dog owners and parents to be aware of a the danger of gator attacks.

An alligator attacks and kills a man

Alligators attacks on other animals are more common than attacks on humans. However,on May 31 - also in Pinellas County, a homeless man was killed in an apparent attack by an alligator. It appears as though the victim had been in water near a disc-golf course trying to retrieve lost frisbees to sell to golfers.

The water was known to be a habitat for gators and the man clearly disturbed one or more of the enormous reptiles.

Gator attacks are thankfully rare

The attack by a gator on Toby, the Labrador in Tallahassee is very sad. Thankfully, at least gator attacks on humans are rare.

A 2005 study reported just 376 alligator attacks since 1948. However, it has been observed that gator attacks are on the increase from around 6 per year in 1971 to around 10 per year between 1987 and 2017.

Hopefully the number of attacks will remain low, and dog owners throughout the state will bear in mind that many of Florida's waterways contain gators that could be a danger to their dogs.

Have you (or your dog) encountered one of Florida's native reptiles or other predators? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Alligator Attack# Wildlife# Predators# Tallahassee

Comments / 5

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
12679 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Huge Black Bear Filmed Roaming Around a Florida Neighborhood on Father’s Day – He Just Wanted Somewhere To Cool Down

Jimmy Ritchie's Video of Bruce the bearTwitter of abcWNN. A father and son were driving through their neighborhood in Naples, Florida on Father's Day - June 19 - on their way for a bowling match, when they spotted an enormous black bear roaming through the streets.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.

Read full story
375 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Reacts to Elon Musk’s Presidential Endorsement – “I Welcome Support From African Americans”

On June 15, when Elon Musk was asked who he was leaning towards in the 2024 presidential election, his answer came as a shock to some. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX stated that he favored Ron DeSantis for president.

Read full story
229 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Lottery Winner Claims $1 Million Prize on a Scratch-Off Ticket

It emerged on June 16 that a 36-year-old man from Tampa has just claimed the Florida State Lottery's most recent $1 million prize - on a scratch-off ticket. Felipe Romaniz Carbajal won the prize on a '500X The Cash' ticket that he had purchased at a Tampa supermarket. He opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Annual ‘Python Challenge’ – Catch a Snake and Help Protect Florida’s Ecosystem

On June 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis launched the annual Florida Python Challenge. The 10-day event will be held between August 5-14, 2022. During that time, registered members of the public must complete the necessary online training before competing to win thousands of dollars in prizes by removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

Read full story
43 comments
California State

Disney Delays Relocation of 2,000 Staff From California to Florida, but Insists It’s Nothing To Do With DeSantis Feud

It emerged on June 16 that the Disney Corporation has delayed the move of 2,000 of its team members from California to Florida until 2026. Disney insists that the delay is nothing to do with the ongoing feud between the corporation and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and instead has been caused by construction delays with their new campus being built near Lake Nona in Orange County, Florida.

Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

1,200 Have Volunteered for Florida’s State Guard – Gov. DeSantis Invites More To Apply, Especially Ex-Military Personnel

The force will be led by a former Marine Lt. Colonel. Following the announcement on June 15 that Florida's State Guard has been reinstated, Governor Ron DeSantis has invited more Floridians to apply to join the force.

Read full story
183 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Florida State Guard – A Private Civilian Military Force Under His Control

Governor Ron DeSantis on June 15Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. At the end of December 2021, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to reinstate Florida's State Guard - a private civilian military force of up to 400 volunteers that would sit under his control and which would be funded to the tune of $3.5 million.

Read full story
988 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Has a Relatively Low Net Worth, and It Makes Him Appear More Likeable and Honest According to Twitter

An alternative to "elderly millionaires" Details emerged on Twitter on June 14, sharing information from tax filings made by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis at the end of 2021. They reveal that he has a net worth of $318,987 and that he still owes over $21,000 in student loans.

Read full story
98 comments
Florida State

Nikki Fried States: “I’m Battle Tested and I’ve Won Those Battles. I’m Ready for November With Ron DeSantis”

The Democrat speaks on her chances of becoming governor. Nikki Fried and Governor Ron DeSantisGovernment of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 15, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spoke on her chances of winning the forthcoming gubernatorial election if chosen as the Democratic nominee.

Read full story
74 comments
Florida State

Elon Musk Believes That Ron DeSantis Has a “Better Chance of Winning” the 2024 Presidential Election Than His Rivals

On June 15, the controversial and outspoken technology entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - Elon Musk - was asked on Twitter who he was leaning towards voting for in the 2024 presidential election. His answer? Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
112 comments
Florida State

Gov DeSantis States That Florida “Will Not Tolerate Hatred Towards the LGBTQ Community” on Anniversary of Pulse Shooting

Gov. Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statement in remembrance of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

Read full story
464 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Raised $10.2 Million for His Political Campaign in May – The Same As Charlie Crist Has Raised in Total

Do the Democrats have any chance of beating DeSantis?. Governor DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The numbers for May are in, and on June 13 they showed that in May 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis raised $10.2 million for his political campaign fund. For context, that's the same as Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist has raised in total since launching his campaign for Governor of Florida. It reaffirmed once again that Ron DeSantis seems to be worthy of the nickname awarded by Fox News last month: the '$100 million man'.

Read full story
11 comments
Collier County, FL

A Golfer From Collier County Scores Two Holes-in-One in a Single Round – What Are the Chances?

A 74-year-old golfer from Collier County has done what most golfers can only dream of, twice in the same round. Frank Kowalski scored two holes-in-one during the same round, on his home course in Naples on May 25. His stunning feat of skill (and good fortune) was reported on June 13.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.

Read full story
574 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Believes Fatherlessness Is Behind Many of Society’s Problems, Stating: “Men, Meet Your Responsibilities”

Gov. DeSantis with his childFacebook Page of Ron DeSantis. n a recently broadcast interview with Dave Rubin, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis stated the factor that he believes is behind many of society's problems today, and it wasn't gun control, drugs or any of the other things that might have been expected.

Read full story
362 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Approves Bill To Fund Veterinary Care for Retired Police Dogs in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis on June 10Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 10, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the latest bill that will benefit law enforcers in the state - and this time it is police dogs that will benefit. Senate Bill SB226 - the Care for Retired Police Dogs bill - will ensure that retired police dogs enjoy a good standard of care, including through the provision of funding for veterinary care.

Read full story
88 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Will Increase Firefighter Salaries by Up to 15.5% if City Council Approves Proposal Submitted by Mayor Dickens

FirefighterPhoto by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash. It was announced on June 9 that Atlanta's City Council will consider proposed legislation from Mayor Andre Dickens that would see firefighters salaries increased by anything from 7 to 15.5%. The increase is intended to attract new firefighters to join the force, while also rewarding and recognizing the efforts of long-serving members of the team.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.

Read full story
1026 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy