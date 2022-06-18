Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida

Governor DeSantis on June 17 Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.

According to a post made by the governor's official account on Twitter, over 239,000 desperate people attempted to cross the border during May, pushing the total who've crossed the border since Biden assumed office, to over 3 million.

Protecting Americans and those trying to cross the border

The governor was also keen to stress that the proposed measures are intended to promote the safety of those men, women and children who are undertaking treacherous journeys, often under the control of human traffickers, as well as attempting to stem the flow of dangerous drugs such as fentanyl which appear to be flooding into the U.S. from its border with Mexico.

Commenting on the crisis, Governor DeSantis had this to say:

“Illegal aliens are being smuggled across the border in record numbers, which the reckless policies of the Biden administration facilitate. Today, Florida has taken additional action to protect our state from the effects of what is a full-fledged border crisis.”

Only last week, the governor had suggested he would shortly be signing a bill into law that would reroute illegal immigrants en route to Florida, onwards to sanctuary states including President Biden's home state of Delaware.

On June 17 he signed that bill - SB1808 - which introduces a number of measures to tackle the issue.

3 measures to tackle the issue

In addition to the controlling measures under SB1808, the governor announced two further initiatives that he says will protect Floridians from the effect of the border crisis that he attributes to failures of the Biden administration.

Florida has formed a strike force of state and local law enforcement to focus on disrupting and preventing human smuggling, human trafficking, and to seize illegal weapons being transported through the state.

Governor DeSantis has also filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to ask that a statewide grand jury should examine international human smuggling networks that bring aliens to the southern border, and ultimately to Florida.

While the southern border is a long way from Florida's own borders, it seems like the governor is intent on protecting the state's citizens from the adverse effects of the crisis, not least the influx of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Do you think the governor is right to place such a focus on the southern border crisis or are there bigger problems closer to home? Do you think the crisis is solely the fault of Biden, or did the Trump administration also play a part in the issue? Let me know in the comments section below.