Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Florida State Guard – A Private Civilian Military Force Under His Control

Toby Hazlewood

A positive for Florida or political posturing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUjfS_0gBaaAxq00
Governor Ron DeSantis on June 15Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

At the end of December 2021, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to reinstate Florida's State Guard - a private civilian military force of up to 400 volunteers that would sit under his control and which would be funded to the tune of $3.5 million.

On June 15 the Governor appeared at a press conference to officially unveil the newly established State Guard and to introduce its new director.

Reinstating a force that was disbanded in 1947

Florida joins 22 other states across the U.S. with an active state guard. The last time Florida had such a force was when it was established in 1941 after members of the Florida National Guard were diverted to fight in World War 2.

At the conclusion of the war, in 1947 the state guard was dismantled since it was felt there was no longer a need for such a force in the modern United States.

Commenting on reviving the force in December 2021, Governor DeSantis had this to say:

“We want to be able to have a quick response capability, and reestablishing the Florida State Guard will allow civilians from all over the state to be trained in the best emergency-response techniques and have the ability to mobilize very, very quickly.”

Since then, a recruitment website has been running to attract applications from a suitable director and to fill the 400 volunteer slots. With all places now filled, the state guard moves ever closer to being in place to assist in times of natural disasters and other states of emergency.

Are there other motives behind reviving the force?

Critics of Governor DeSantis have hinted at there being ulterior motives behind the reviving of Florida's State Guard. Democratic candidate for the gubernatorial election, Nikki Fried, has previously described DeSantis as "a dictator". The establishment of a private army under his direct control could be seen as the moves of someone with dictatorial ambitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5gud_0gBaaAxq00
Florida State Guard MottoFLGov Website

The motto of the force too describes it's purpose as to "Protect Florida, Defend Freedom" which could be interpreted as having a purpose beyond helping the state through times of natural disaster or states of emergency. Time will tell how this plays out, and what uses the governor makes of the force.

Are you in favor of the re-establishment of the Florida State Guard? Do you think there could be sinister motives behind its creation or do you think it's needed? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Florida State Guard# Politics# Military

Comments / 981

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
12600 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Tallahassee, FL

A 9-Foot Alligator Snatches and Kills a 40-Pound Labrador in Tallahassee – The Reptile Was Later Trapped and Euthanized

The gator "took him down like it was nothing" says owner. Alligator warning signPhoto by Gemma Evans on Unsplash. Another alligator attack was reported on June 17 - a 9-foot gator snatched a 40-pound Labrador-retriever cross-breed named Toby. The dog and its owner were playing catch in a Tallahassee park near some shallow water.

Read full story
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.

Read full story
342 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Reacts to Elon Musk’s Presidential Endorsement – “I Welcome Support From African Americans”

On June 15, when Elon Musk was asked who he was leaning towards in the 2024 presidential election, his answer came as a shock to some. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX stated that he favored Ron DeSantis for president.

Read full story
226 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Lottery Winner Claims $1 Million Prize on a Scratch-Off Ticket

It emerged on June 16 that a 36-year-old man from Tampa has just claimed the Florida State Lottery's most recent $1 million prize - on a scratch-off ticket. Felipe Romaniz Carbajal won the prize on a '500X The Cash' ticket that he had purchased at a Tampa supermarket. He opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Annual ‘Python Challenge’ – Catch a Snake and Help Protect Florida’s Ecosystem

On June 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis launched the annual Florida Python Challenge. The 10-day event will be held between August 5-14, 2022. During that time, registered members of the public must complete the necessary online training before competing to win thousands of dollars in prizes by removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

Read full story
41 comments
California State

Disney Delays Relocation of 2,000 Staff From California to Florida, but Insists It’s Nothing To Do With DeSantis Feud

It emerged on June 16 that the Disney Corporation has delayed the move of 2,000 of its team members from California to Florida until 2026. Disney insists that the delay is nothing to do with the ongoing feud between the corporation and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and instead has been caused by construction delays with their new campus being built near Lake Nona in Orange County, Florida.

Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

1,200 Have Volunteered for Florida’s State Guard – Gov. DeSantis Invites More To Apply, Especially Ex-Military Personnel

The force will be led by a former Marine Lt. Colonel. Following the announcement on June 15 that Florida's State Guard has been reinstated, Governor Ron DeSantis has invited more Floridians to apply to join the force.

Read full story
170 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Has a Relatively Low Net Worth, and It Makes Him Appear More Likeable and Honest According to Twitter

An alternative to "elderly millionaires" Details emerged on Twitter on June 14, sharing information from tax filings made by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis at the end of 2021. They reveal that he has a net worth of $318,987 and that he still owes over $21,000 in student loans.

Read full story
94 comments
Florida State

Nikki Fried States: “I’m Battle Tested and I’ve Won Those Battles. I’m Ready for November With Ron DeSantis”

The Democrat speaks on her chances of becoming governor. Nikki Fried and Governor Ron DeSantisGovernment of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 15, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spoke on her chances of winning the forthcoming gubernatorial election if chosen as the Democratic nominee.

Read full story
74 comments
Florida State

Elon Musk Believes That Ron DeSantis Has a “Better Chance of Winning” the 2024 Presidential Election Than His Rivals

On June 15, the controversial and outspoken technology entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - Elon Musk - was asked on Twitter who he was leaning towards voting for in the 2024 presidential election. His answer? Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
112 comments
Florida State

Gov DeSantis States That Florida “Will Not Tolerate Hatred Towards the LGBTQ Community” on Anniversary of Pulse Shooting

Gov. Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statement in remembrance of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

Read full story
454 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Raised $10.2 Million for His Political Campaign in May – The Same As Charlie Crist Has Raised in Total

Do the Democrats have any chance of beating DeSantis?. Governor DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The numbers for May are in, and on June 13 they showed that in May 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis raised $10.2 million for his political campaign fund. For context, that's the same as Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist has raised in total since launching his campaign for Governor of Florida. It reaffirmed once again that Ron DeSantis seems to be worthy of the nickname awarded by Fox News last month: the '$100 million man'.

Read full story
11 comments
Collier County, FL

A Golfer From Collier County Scores Two Holes-in-One in a Single Round – What Are the Chances?

A 74-year-old golfer from Collier County has done what most golfers can only dream of, twice in the same round. Frank Kowalski scored two holes-in-one during the same round, on his home course in Naples on May 25. His stunning feat of skill (and good fortune) was reported on June 13.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.

Read full story
567 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Believes Fatherlessness Is Behind Many of Society’s Problems, Stating: “Men, Meet Your Responsibilities”

Gov. DeSantis with his childFacebook Page of Ron DeSantis. n a recently broadcast interview with Dave Rubin, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis stated the factor that he believes is behind many of society's problems today, and it wasn't gun control, drugs or any of the other things that might have been expected.

Read full story
361 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Approves Bill To Fund Veterinary Care for Retired Police Dogs in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis on June 10Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 10, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the latest bill that will benefit law enforcers in the state - and this time it is police dogs that will benefit. Senate Bill SB226 - the Care for Retired Police Dogs bill - will ensure that retired police dogs enjoy a good standard of care, including through the provision of funding for veterinary care.

Read full story
88 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Will Increase Firefighter Salaries by Up to 15.5% if City Council Approves Proposal Submitted by Mayor Dickens

FirefighterPhoto by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash. It was announced on June 9 that Atlanta's City Council will consider proposed legislation from Mayor Andre Dickens that would see firefighters salaries increased by anything from 7 to 15.5%. The increase is intended to attract new firefighters to join the force, while also rewarding and recognizing the efforts of long-serving members of the team.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.

Read full story
1006 comments
Florida State

Florida Proves It’s “The Most Military Friendly State in the Nation” As Governor DeSantis Signs Six New Bills Into Law

Opportunities for active military, veterans and their families. Gov. Ron Desantis on June 9Twitter of GovRonDesantis. On June 9, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made the bold claim that the state is "the most military-friendly state in the nation" and proved it by signing six separate bills into law that are intended to aid active and past servicemen and women, and their families.

Read full story
148 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy