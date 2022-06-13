A Golfer From Collier County Scores Two Holes-in-One in a Single Round – What Are the Chances?

A rare stroke of good luck - twice in one day

Golfer Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

A 74-year-old golfer from Collier County has done what most golfers can only dream of, twice in the same round. Frank Kowalski scored two holes-in-one during the same round, on his home course in Naples on May 25. His stunning feat of skill (and good fortune) was reported on June 13.

The first hole-in-one came with his first shot on the course, after he sank his opening iron shot. The second, followed 8 holes later when he sank a shot using 5-wood off the tee. That ball too ended up in the cup!

In 2019, an 81-year-old golfer - Chuck Miller from Little Rock, Arkansas made two holes-in-one in a single round too. The feat is sufficiently rare that there don't appear to have been too many other instances reported.

"A really good feeling"

Commenting on his extraordinary day of golf, Mr Kowalski had this to say:

“Holes-in-one are kind of rare, and it was a really good feeling"

He continued, modestly:

“It takes skill to hit the ball within 10 or 20 feet of the hall, beyond that it’s mostly luck. “So I had a lot of good fortune.”

Acknowledging the importance of luck

While it certainly helps to play the game of golf regularly, and to score a hole-in-one you've got to be able to hit the ball onto the green in the first place, Frank Kowalski was honest about acknowledging that luck plays an enormous part in scoring a hole-in-one.

Golf ball Photo by Peter Drew on Unsplash

Some golfers though, aren't quite as dignified about acknowledging the part that fate plays.

Donald Trump 'doesn't like to brag' about his holes-in-one

In March of this year, former president Donald Trump (who according to the website Trumpgolfcount.com took an estimated 298 golfing trips during his 4-year presidency, and played at least 150 times) scored a hole-in-one while playing at the Trump International Club in West Palm Beach.

Trump insisted on issuing a statement, describing in great detail his skill in making the 181-yard hole-in-one.

Amusingly, the statement ends with "I don't like people who brag".

Once in a lifetime?

According to the National Hole-In-One registry, a hole-in-one is recorded once in every 3,500 rounds played in the USA. Statistics suggest that between 1 and 2% of golfers make a hole-in-one every year, but there aren't any statistics about how often a golfer gets two in a single round.

What seems certain is that it was a rare occurrence when Frank Kowalski scored two in a single round in Naples! Hopefully his bar bill for celebrating the feat wasn't too expensive!

Have you ever scored a hole-in-one or witnessed one on the golf course? Let me know in the comments section below.