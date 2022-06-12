Gov. DeSantis Believes Fatherlessness Is Behind Many of Society’s Problems, Stating: “Men, Meet Your Responsibilities”

Is fatherlessness to blame?

n a recently broadcast interview with Dave Rubin, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis stated the factor that he believes is behind many of society's problems today, and it wasn't gun control, drugs or any of the other things that might have been expected.

Instead, he believes that fatherlessness and a lack of strong male role models can be blamed for many of America's current problems.

Their conversation was broadcast on June 8.

The interview with Dave Rubin - filmed on June 3 and broadcast this week - was in part centered on discussing Rubin's new book "Don't Burn This Country", but also covered many of the governor's other favorite topics.

The pair were interrupted during their discussions by a Democratic candidate for congress - Maxwell Alejandro Frost - who heckled the governor and asked him to take action by strengthening gun control measures in the state.

"You have a responsibility"

During their discussion, the governor explained why he feels that fatherlessness is such a significant factor.

“If you look at all the different problems society could deal with, a huge number of them are rooted in kids growing up without having a father in the home. Part of it is sending a message. Men, meet your responsibilities. You have a responsibility,”

The governor - himself a father to three kids, clearly believes that for kids to have a solid male role model in their lives is a significant a factor in raising happy, functional adults as much as other factors such as education, safety and having their basic human needs for healthcare and food being met.

Investing in parenthood in Florida

In April of this year, Governor DeSantis signed house bill HB 7065 - the 'Child Welfare' bill - which will apportion $70 million of state funds towards initiatives that support fathers and promote fatherhood within Florida.

The week before signing HB 7065, Governor DeSantis had also approved measures intended to get homeless kids and young adults back into education and training programs, and to remove barriers that were keeping them out.

Also in April, the governor pledged $44 million to support foster families and promote adoption in the state of Florida. These investments demonstrate the apparent importance that the governor and his administration view parenthood and family. Both Republicans and Democrats are likely to approve of this focus.

But there will likely be some Floridians who feel that other policies and priorities expressed by the governor - such as pushing for constitutional carry of handguns in the state rather than taking part in bipartisan discussions over gun control - seem to sit at odds with giving kids safe and stable childhoods.

One in four kids have no father figure

Statistics suggest that a quarter of all children in Florida and across the country grow up without a father, stepfather, or adoptive father in their household. This can leave a distinct void in family structures where kids grow up without a male role-model to contribute positively to their upbringing.

The National Fatherhood Initiative estimates that children with a father present in their lives during childhood are 80% less likely to go to jail and twice as likely to go to college. Children who grow up in a house without a father in the home are four times as likely to end up living in poverty

