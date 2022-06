Opportunities for active military, veterans and their families

Gov. Ron Desantis on June 9 Twitter of GovRonDesantis

On June 9, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made the bold claim that the state is "the most military-friendly state in the nation" and proved it by signing six separate bills into law that are intended to aid active and past servicemen and women, and their families.

Commenting on the new bills, the governor - himself a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in Iraq, had this to say:

"I am proud to continue that commitment to our military members and their families by signing these pieces of legislation. Providing military families with the resources they need to receive a high-quality education and find good jobs is the best way that we as a state can show our appreciation for the sacrifices that they make.”

What help will be available?

A combination of new help will be available to those who are active in the services, and to those who have retired from their military careers and are living in Florida during the next phase of their lives. The various bills include the following bills.

Disable veterans will be able to access up to 100 percent awards of tuition and education fees (HB45)

Children of military families will be assisted in transferring into schools when their families are relocated (SB430)

Veterans will be able to have their past experience accredited towards qualifications to work as educators (SB896)

Governor DeSantis has also signed bills SB514, SB562 and SB438 - which updates the state's definition of Uniformed Service to include the United States Space Force.This will allow those who serve in this branch of the military to access those same opportunities and benefits as those from other services.

Soldier on Doorstep Photo by Jessica Radanavong on Unsplash

More offered to the military

The latest measures announced by the governor will undoubtedly be welcomed by current and past military and their families. The new opportunities build upon the existing help that's already available to this group in the state.

In May, Governor DeSantis announced the 'Hometown Heroes' program which allocated $100 million to assist certain public service workers as well as veterans and active military in buying their first homes in Florida. The money will be available to assist with down payments and closing costs.

The scheme was announced as part of the state's 'Freedom First' budget which will see $109.9 billion spent in the state during the 2022-2023 financial year. The 'Hometown Heroes' program is intended to help those who might not otherwise be able to afford their first home given the runaway cost of property in Florida right now.

This together with the six bills signed by Governor DeSantis today seems to suggest that Florida is indeed "the most military-friendly state in the nation", or certainly one of the most friendly anyway!

Are you a current or former member of the services living in Florida? Would you agree with the governor's statement that it's the friendliest state for military? Let me know in the comments section below.