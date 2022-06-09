Governor DeSantis Announces $1.2 Billion Investment in Everglades Restoration and Protection of Water Resources

Toby Hazlewood

Is it enough to fight effects of climate change?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTzLR_0g5Ut8lL00
Governor Ron DeSantis on June 8Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

At a press briefing on June 8, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $1.2 billion investment in the Everglades restoration project, and other initiatives to protect water resources in the state. The funds are part of the $109.9 billion 'Freedom First' budget that the governor signed last week, and signify a continuation of his administration's commitment to environmental protection and regeneration.

The governor was keen to point out on Twitter that under his leadership the state has now committed to $1.7 billion to Everglades restoration in under 4 years - almost as much as had been spent in the previous 12 years.

Whether this signifies that his administration has achieved more in a third of the time, or whether it's simply that there's three times as much restoration needed due to the ongoing effects of climate change isn't known.

Investing in Florida's environment and wildlife

The investment in Everglades restoration comes on top of a number of other recently announced projects that are being funded by the state.

In May, the governor announced that $30 million had been provided to projects intended to save Florida's manatee population. The iconic creatures that are native to Florida are endangered and the situation has been worsening in recent years after 1101 of the animals died in 2021.

In the same month, it was announced that the state would be allocating $14 million to tackle Florida's 'Red Tide' algae problem.

Is it down to climate change?

In the course of this year the governor has refused to enter into discussions over whether the extensive investment being made in environmental projects is really down to climate change or not. Indeed, late last year the governor made clear that he won't be drawn into any discussions over the cause of rising sea-levels or the increasing occurrence of storms and flooding in Florida:

"What I've found is when people start talking about things like global warming, they typically use that as a pretext to do a bunch of left-wing things that they would want to do anyways. And so, we're not doing any left-wing stuff."

Regardless of the cause, it's clear that environmental matters are important to many in the state and it's clear that the governor sees the merits of investing in related causes and projects, if only for political gain.

DeSantis recently proposed funding of $276 million over the next 3 years to help tackle effects that appear to be due to climate change in the state, including rising sea levels and heightened risk of extreme weather events.

More recently, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried has been tasked with kicking off initiatives to make Florida's energy supply entirely renewable by 2050. It seems unlikely that such a radical change will be accomplished solely by Fried, particularly if she's successful in challenging the governor in November's gubernatorial election.

Do you feel that enough is being done in Florida to protect the natural environment? Do you believe that climate change is the cause of much of the damage that's been caused to natural habitat and wildlife in the state? Let me know in the comments section below.

