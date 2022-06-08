Governor DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw Has Had To Register Herself as a Foreign Agent

The governor dismissed the news as a 'hit piece' by the media

Christina Pushaw, the Press Secretary for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has had to retroactively register this week as an agent for a foreign government to formally declare work she's done in the past for the government of the Eastern European state, Georgia.

It has emerged that Pushaw did some voluntary work for the former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili between 2018 and 2020. While she was reimbursed for her living costs while working in Georgia during that period - to the value of around $25,000 - Pushaw doesn't appear to have been paid any further for the work.

Nonetheless, her previous appointment was enough to warrant her having to register as an agent of a foreign government under the terms of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The registration is intended to ensure full transparency of what could appear to be conflicting interests on the part of those who've worked for multiple different politicians.

On June 7, Pushaw addressed the controversy on TV:

No conflict of interest

The registration has been dubbed by Governor DeSantis as nothing but an attempted smear campaign, and Pushaw is keen to point out that there was no overlap between the roles. She began working for DeSantis six months after finishing the role with Mikheil Saakasvili.

According to the governor who addressed the matter on June 8:

“I think you have some of these media outlets, like these legacy outlets in D.C. and New York, and anybody that is standing up and fighting back, which she has done, they want to smear. And so they will do hit pieces, and that’s just how they do. And you know what, that doesn’t work anymore, because nobody in the public believes their garbage.”

Other 'foreign agents' with links to DeSantis

While the term 'agent' brings to mind notions of spies and espionage, links between politicians and their donors to foreign regimes can often result in potential conflicts of interest.

In May it emerged that billionaire casino owner Steve Wynn who has donated millions to various Republicans and who donated $100,000 to Governor DeSantis' political action committee, was being investigated for being an alleged agent for the government of China.

The investigation was prompted after Wynn appealed to former President Trump to deport a Chinese citizen back to China to face charges of corruption. Given Wynn's extensive casino holdings in China, it would seem the federal government considered there would be just cause to hold an investigation.

Whether the investigation upholds those allegations remains to be seen.

The nature of Christina Pushaw's work with Georgia may well be trivial and not indicative of a conflict of interest, or her acting as an agent of a foreign country. But given the current climate in Eastern Europe, the conflict between the Ukraine and Russia and the ongoing controversy over around $300 million of Florida's pension fund being held in Russia, it seems like something that Governor DeSantis could have done without.

