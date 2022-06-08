Some Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Players Refuse To Wear Rainbow Logo Uniform During Annual Pride Night Game

Toby Hazlewood

More political activism from the Rays?

Rays uniform with rainbow logoRaysBaseball on Twitter

Just days after Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for a new spring training facility for the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team - which coincided with a warning for companies like the Rays, to not get involved with political activism - the team held its annual Pride Night game against the Chicago White Sox on June 4.

Notably, while many members of the team wore special edition uniforms with rainbow logos, some players made a deliberate choice not to do so. Their decision has sparked a certain amount of debate over the rights and wrongs of their decision, even though the team has been supportive and all players have expressed that the ballpark is an environment that is welcoming to all, equally.

Freedom of choice

Commenting on the events of pride night, Rays manager Kevin Cash had this to say:

“I think the organization has done a really good thing to have Pride Night’s supporting our gay community to come out and have a nice night at the ballpark. Impressed that our players have had those conversations and we want to support our players that choose to wear or choose not to wear to the best of our capabilities.”
Rays lineup for pride nightRaysBaseball on Twitter

It was reported that five players - Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - chose not to wear the rainbow logo uniforms. Jason Adam shared that his motives were driven out of his religious beliefs:

“So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe – not that they look down on anybody or think differently – it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior."

What seems clear is that the night was a success and that all players were welcoming of all fans at the game.

The Rays and 'political activism'

The Tampa Bay Rays have recently fallen foul of Governor DeSantis after he accused the team of "political activism" for tweeting about their support for gun control in the aftermath of mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and Buffalo, NY. The governor saw fit to veto $35 million of funds that had been earmarked to build a baseball tournament complex that was also due to be used for Rays' spring training.

The governor's decision was initially justified through it not seeming appropriate to use public money for sports stadiums, but the governor was also clear that he didn't approve of the Rays backing a non-profit that promotes gun control.

Commenting on the governor's decision, one Rays fan was quoted as saying:

"Gov. DeSantis wants everyone to be free and have freedoms. I think that every company should be free to support what they want."

Do you think that the Rays players were right to stand up for what they believe in and that this is an expression of their personal freedoms? Do you have another interpretation of their actions? Let me know in the comments section below.

