Governor Ron DeSantis Signs School Safety Bill Into Florida Law – Safe School Officers Now Authorized To Make Arrests

Investing in mental health and crisis training

On June 7, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB1421 into state law. The school safety bill seeks to implement the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, to make Florida's public schools safer and to improve pupil mental health through measures to ensure the school environment is secure.

Commenting on the new bill, Governor DeSantis had this to say:

“Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment. By signing HB 1421, we continue to build on the many steps we have taken since 2019 to implement the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, while also making record investments in mental health and school safety.”

A combination of measures to ensure safer schools

The practical implementation of the bill will see a number of new measures put in place within Florida's public schools, including:

Requiring mental health and de-escalation training for safe-school officers;

Authorizing safe school officers to make arrests on charter school property;

Requiring all safe school officers to complete crisis intervention training to improve knowledge and skills for response and de-escalation of incidents on school premises;

Requiring law enforcement officers to be present and involved in active assailant emergency drills;

Requiring school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation;

Requiring school districts to annually certify that at least 80% of school personnel have received mandatory youth mental health awareness training.

Notably the legislation doesn't address the use of guns by teachers and safe school officers. In October 2019, Florida passed legislation - again overseen by Governor DeSantis - which legalized some teachers and safe school officers to carry guns in school.

The measures introduced on June 7 seem to focus more on building mental health support and negotiation skills amongst school staff which must presumably be seen as a positive step beyond merely distributing guns within schools.

In a recent statement, Governor DeSantis promised to push for constitutional carry of firearms within the state. This may unfortunately heighten the potential for future gun-related incidents in and around schools. Time will tell whether the law is changed and what the impacts of it could be.

Building on wider investment

Bill HB1421 builds upon many years of investment in measures to promote mental health within Florida's schools, and a significant portion of Florida's recently signed $109.9 billion 'Freedom First' budget will continue to be invested in the state's schools and teachers.

In the 2021-2022 financial year, the governor previously approved spending of over $368 million in schools:

$120 million for the Mental Health Assistance Allocation;

$180 million maintained for the Safe Schools component of the Florida Education Finance Program;

$6.5 million for the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program to train teachers and staff for emergencies.

This continuing investment acknowledges that while school shootings are still tragically common across the U.S., there is more that can be done than patrolling corridors with armed guards. As big a part of being prepared is to ensure that pupils and staff are equipped mentally and emotionally as much as possible to deal with the threats that exist.

Sadly, it seems that no amount of investment could possibly prepare either for a future school shooting but that doesn't stop Florida from trying.

Do you think enough is done to protect kids' safety in Florida's schools and to protect their mental health? Let me know in the comments section below.