Gov. DeSantis Signs Florida’s ‘Freedom First’ Budget – Tax Cuts, Investing in Education and a $20.81 Billion Surplus

Toby Hazlewood

Will the record-breaking budget benefit everyone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HDMl_0fzZZ95d00
Governor Ron DeSantisTwitter of GovRonDeSantis

On June 2 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis finally signed the state's so-called 'Freedom First' budget for 2022 to 2023. Totaling $109.9 billion for the financial year, the budget features a number of significant investments in or related to schools and education in the state, as well as a record $1.24 billion of tax relief for Floridians.

The budget demonstrates to Floridians that while the state and the wider U.S. faces the highest levels of inflation in recent years, and a constantly increasing cost-of-living that is causing many to struggle, at least the state's finances are in order.

In addition to the significant budget, the governor again called attention to the huge budget surplus of over $20 billion that has been built up due to greater-than-expected tax receipts and - in the governor's terms - "fiscal responsibility".

The governor shared the highlights of the budget in a post on Twitter:

A swipe at the Biden administration

During the signing ceremony as he described the highlights of the budget, Gov. DeSantis didn't waste the opportunity to take a swipe at President Biden and his current poor approval rating amongst voters.

After initially referring to the president as "Brandon" (a tongue-in-cheek reference to the "Let's Go Brandon" slogan that has been adopted by certain Republicans as a way of taking a swipe at the president), Governor DeSantis was critical of the federal government's role in producing the current financial crisis that's gripping the nation.

He referenced the president having supposedly 'waged war on' the U.S. energy production industry which he stated has contributed to the record high gas prices being witnessed right now. He also blamed the federal government's lack of fiscal responsibility in having borrowed and printed trillions of dollars which is in large part to blame for the record levels of inflation gripping the U.S. right now.

While the governor might have been accurate in many of his assertions, it seems a shame to some that he had to resort to taking partisan swipes at a time when the positive news of the budget announcement could have been the takeaway message of the day.

A budget to help all (or just some)?

Undoubtedly the budget that the governor signed on June 2 demonstrates a lot of focus on issues that many are concerned about - improving the quality of education (a $24.9 billion investment), better pay and bonuses for police and first responders ($200 billion) and an investment in mental health and school safety ($396 million) will all be well-received.

But some Floridians may be wondering how they'll benefit from the budget and whether more of the $20 billion surplus should be used to help the wider population with stimulus payments (for example). The budget does seem to focus quite heavily on schools, teachers and the police and there seems to be little that will help the average Floridian who needs help paying their bills and putting food on the table to feed their families. Many of the tax cuts too rely on people saving money when they spend - and a lot of people are struggling to find the money to spend in the first place.

Time will tell whether this is a budget that helps everyone, or just a select few in specific professions and stages in their lives.

Do you think the 'Freedom First' budget will benefit you and your family? How would you like to see Florida's budget being used to help you? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Politics# Freedom First Budget# Cost of Living Crisis

Comments / 3

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
11308 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Georgia State

Governor DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw Has Had To Register Herself as a Foreign Agent

The governor dismissed the news as a 'hit piece' by the media. Christina Pushaw, the Press Secretary for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has had to retroactively register this week as an agent for a foreign government to formally declare work she's done in the past for the government of the Eastern European state, Georgia.

Read full story
2 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Some Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Players Refuse To Wear Rainbow Logo Uniform During Annual Pride Night Game

Rays uniform with rainbow logoRaysBaseball on Twitter. Just days after Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for a new spring training facility for the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team - which coincided with a warning for companies like the Rays, to not get involved with political activism - the team held its annual Pride Night game against the Chicago White Sox on June 4.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs School Safety Bill Into Florida Law – Safe School Officers Now Authorized To Make Arrests

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 7, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB1421 into state law. The school safety bill seeks to implement the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, to make Florida's public schools safer and to improve pupil mental health through measures to ensure the school environment is secure.

Read full story
81 comments
Tampa, FL

Homes in Tampa Are Overvalued by 52.4% According to Recent Research From Florida Atlantic University

Last week, new data from the U.S. National Home Price NSA Index revealed that property in Tampa had increased in value by nearly 35% in the last year. On June 7, a new survey from Florida Atlantic University has highlighted that those same homes in Tampa may be overvalued by 52.4%.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Are Both Selling Golf Balls To Raise Money for Their Political Campaign Funds

Gov. DeSantis Branded Golf BallsScreenshot from Gov. DeSantis' Website. On June 5, former president Donald Trump's latest political fundraising scheme was launched and on this occasion he's taken the lead from Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - both now sell branded golf balls as part of their efforts to raise political donations.

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

A Democratic Candidate for Congress Interrupted a Live Interview With Governor DeSantis To Highlight Gun Violence

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 3, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was in the middle of a live interview on stage with Dave Rubin, discussing Rubin's new book "Don't Burn This Country" when the pair were interrupted by a heckler from the crowd.

Read full story
16 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

AAA Warns No End in Sight for Rising Gas Prices As Florida Hits All-Time High – $4.77 per Gallon in Hillsborough County

A report from the American Automobile Association on June 6 has confirmed what Florida's drivers already knew - that gas prices are continuing to surge. The price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Florida has hit $4.76 according to the AAA, with the highest price in Florida being $4.90 per gallon in Palm Beach County.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Spending Spree Continues As Governor DeSantis Announces $10 Million for Urban Search and Rescue

A recent spate of funding announcements continued in Florida on June 6, as Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that $10 million will be directed to bolstering the state's 8 urban search and rescue teams.

Read full story
61 comments
Florida State

As Florida Announces $14 Million Investment, Governor Ron DeSantis Proclaims “We Take Election Integrity Seriously”

On June 5, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to demonstrate just how seriously election integrity is being taken in the sunshine state. The governor was keen to tout the $14 million recently invested in measures to promote election integrity, including measures introduced as part of his newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security - referred to by some as the governor's private election police force.

Read full story
51 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Slams Federal Government for Threatening “Destructive Policies” Like Removing Funding for School Lunches

As Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida spoke about the recently-signed 'Freedom First' budget, he made reference to recent threats alleged to have been made by the Biden administration.

Read full story
335 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Warns Companies To Avoid “Political Activism” As He Makes an Example of the Rays

Did the Rays lose funding because of tweet in favor of gun controls?. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state's budget for 2022-2023 this week, he took the opportunity to veto a few of the 'sprinkle-list' items from it - in fact, he vetoed almost $3.1 billion of what he saw as unnecessary items from the budget.

Read full story
447 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Vetoes $3.1 Billion From Budget, Including $35 Million for Rays Baseball Facility After Gun Control Tweets

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 3, just a day after signing Florida's 'Freedom First' budget, Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to declare how he'd removed $3.1 billion of unnecessary expenditure from it. Included within the items that were cut, many of which were included on a so-called 'sprinkle list' of expenditures which were included in the budget late in the budgeting process and which could be vetoed by the governor.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Welcomes Israel’s El Al Airlines As They Move Their U.S. Base to Florida From New York

On June 1 Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis shared on Twitter that Israel’s national airline – El Al – will be moving their U.S. base from New York, NY to Florida. It’s billed as a big win for Florida in terms of the business, the jobs and the tourism that this move could bring to the sunshine state.

Read full story
175 comments
Florida State

Ten Bridges on the Treasure Coast Are Structurally Deficient According to Recent Report From Department of Transport

Nancy Pelosi warned of Florida's ageing infrastructure!. In March of this year, Nancy Pelosi - the speaker of the house - visited Florida and made a speech in which she called out the poor state of repair of much of the state's infrastructure. It was a means of promoting President Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan.

Read full story
11 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Schools Will Serve Free Lunches to All Kids This Summer: Helping Out Those Who Are Struggling

It was announced on May 31 that in a move of incredible kindness, generosity and compassion IDEA public schools in Hillsborough County will be offering free breakfast and lunch to kids under the age of 18 this summer, regardless of whether they are students of the schools. Those over 18 can also buy the food at what will presumably be affordable prices.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Florida Man Dies After Apparent Gator Attack – He May Have Been Retrieving Frisbees From a Lake To Sell to Disc-Golfers

A 47-year-old man was found dead near Taylor Lake in Pinellas County on May 31 in what appears to have been a fatal alligator attack. The man's arm had been severed and it would seem alligators from the nearby lake are responsible.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida Leads the U.S. for Property Price Growth in the Last Year With an Average 34.8% Increase – But Can It Last?

The latest numbers are out, and it would seem that the average price of homes in Florida has topped the average of all other states. Data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which measures the variation in property prices year-on-year in 20 metropolitan areas across the United States was reported on May 31.

Read full story
9 comments
Charlotte County, FL

Police Divers Bravely Searched Gator-Infested Miami-Dade Pond After a Car Ran off the Road and Crashed Into the Water

On May 27 police divers and snipers worked together, searching a pond after a minivan crashed into it after running off the road at a Miami-Dade turnpike. The pond was known to contain alligators and so while the divers searched for the vehicle underwater in the hope of rescuing survivors of the incident, snipers watched through their rifle-scopes in case gators took an interest.

Read full story
Florida State

Floridians Urged To Take Advantage of Sales Tax Holiday While Getting Prepared for Hurricane Season

Governor DeSantis announces tax holidaysTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Last month, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a series of sales tax holidays intended to help Floridians to cope as rampant inflation and higher than usual costs of living plague the nation. On May 28, the first of these sales tax holidays came into effect.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy