Governor DeSantis Unveils a Limited Edition Series of Baseball Cards – His Latest Political Fundraising Scheme

"America's Governor, America's Pastime"

Gov. Ron DeSantis Baseball Card Governor DeSantis' Fundraising Page

May 23 saw the launch of the latest item of merchandise being sold to raise funds in support of Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis as he campaigns for re-election - a limited edition series of baseball cards featuring the governor's own image.

The cards are being offered for sale via his own online store amongst other baseball-themed products and supporters can buy one of 500 limited edition cards at $49.99 each.

The launch of the baseball cards coincided with a video posted on Twitter by the Team DeSantis account:

Highlights from his baseball career

The governor's own image features on the front of the limited cards, harking back to his time as captain of the varsity baseball team at Yale University. Earlier in his baseball career, the governor played in the Dunedin National Little League team that competed in the 1991 Little League World Series.

For the more discerning collector who wants to provide more financial support to the governor's political campaign fund, a limited number of signed cards are being auctioned separately with bidding open until May 27. Bidding for the signed cards is capped at an individual price of $3,000 per card.

"The $100 million man"

Offering baseball cards as a means of political fundraising may seem unusual, but DeSantis and his team are building a reputation for their effectiveness in raising money. DeSantis was dubbed "the $100 million man" by Fox News in for having raised over $100 million in 2021 alone.

The money raised by his campaign organization dwarfs that in the campaign war chests of his Democratic challengers Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist who had reportedly raised just $7.1 million and $6 million respectively through February 2022.

Team DeSantis offers a wide range of merchandise for sale to those who want to support his campaign, including t-shirts, beer coolers and golf balls. Sales from these items are dwarfed by large individual donations of millions at a time, but every little counts.

Sweet Florida Merch Screenshot from Gov. DeSantis' Website

Following the release of the unofficial DeSantis theme song - 'Sweet Florida' by the Van Zant brothers in early April, the governor is now even selling t-shirts, beer coolers and branded guitar picks on his personal fundraising website. The extent of funds raised has continued to fuel speculation that DeSantis has aspirations beyond being reelected as governor - his sights could soon be shifting to the presidential election in 2024.

In the meantime, if the governor's range of baseball cards sells out then that would be another $25,000 in the DeSantis campaign war chest - not including the rarer signed cards!

Would you buy a Governor DeSantis baseball card to support his political campaigning? Are you surprised at the amount of money that the governor raises by selling merchandise? Let me know in the comments section below.