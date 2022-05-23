Gov. DeSantis Announces $100 Million To Help With Housing Costs for Some Public Sector Workers – ‘Hometown Heroes’

Help for some with out-of-control housing costs?

On May 23, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference to announce a new scheme intended to help some groups of public sector workers in response to the state's housing crisis.

The scheme, dubbed 'Hometown Heroes' will allocate up to $100 million from the state's record budget surplus, to helping down payment and closing cost assistance for first-time homebuyers, provided they work in certain public service professions.

Help for a select group

The governor spoke of a record budgetary surplus accumulated in the state of Florida, and from June 1, eligible homebuyers will be able to apply via mortgage lenders to get 5% (up to $25,000) of their mortgage loan amount.

Professions that are included in the scheme include:

veterans, active-duty military and surviving spouses

teachers

law enforcement officers

child care operators and daycare instructors

paramedics, EMTs, 911 operators and firefighters

registered nurses, home health aides and health practitioners

correctional officers and probation officers

Many need help right now.

Few would dispute the existence of a housing crisis in Florida, and the cost of living crisis that is sweeping through the state right now. Rent increases are out of control with increases of up to 30% now common on Florida's cities. Meanwhile, property prices are also increasing steadily as the large scale immigration of Americans to Florida from other states increased the state's population by over 200,000 in 2021 alone.

These combined effects prompted Democratic gubernatorial challenger Nikki Fried to state that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore".

More help for the same people?

Measures like the 'Hometown Heroes' program will be welcomed by those who are eligible for it, but it does seem like a significant amount of help has been provided to this same group in recent months, while other Floridians are struggling too.

In March, Governor DeSantis signed new legislation raising the minimum annual salary for police officers to $50,000 while also offering a bonus of $5,000 to attract officers to relocate from out of state. The Governor has also approved annual bonuses of $1,000 for teachers and first responders in the state too.

They are worthy of the help of course, for the jobs they do. But other Floridians may be wondering when their help will come, particularly if the state has such a huge budget surplus as the governor has claimed. Time will tell if this help is forthcoming.

