Florida Family Discovers an 11-Foot Alligator Swimming in Their Pool – It Tore Through the Screen of Their Porch

The reptile was just trying to cool off

Alligator in pool Facebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.

When they investigated the disturbance, they were confronted by the scene of an 11-foot, 550-pound gator taking a dip in their pool.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office were called to assist, and shared pictures of the giant reptile on their Facebook page in a post that has since gone viral.

Gator swimming in a pool Facebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Gators show up all over

It's perhaps unsurprising that an alligator should be drawn to taking a dip in someone's swimming pool, and comments to the Facebook post suggested that it may have been drawn in by the underwater lights in the pool.

In another recent episode, an 8-foot gator was discovered swimming in the pool of an unoccupied home in Venice, FL. A local pool service firm got more than it bargained for when it was called to help remove the reptile.

But Florida's native reptiles don't just show up in water. In late April, a couple from South Florida were forced to call for help after hearing disturbance in their garage. Fearing an intruder, the couple peeked through a crack in the door from their home into the garage of their Collier County home, to be greeted with the sight of an 8-foot alligator that had just bit into a case of soda on the garage floor. The beast was surrounded by foam!

Keep your distance!

While they may look ferocious, attacks by alligators on humans are rare, even in Florida where the reptiles are widespread.

A 2005 study reported just 376 alligator attacks since 1948. However, it has been observed that gator attacks are on the increase from around 6 per year in 1971 to around 10 per year between 1987 and 2017.

Have you had any close encounters with an alligator or any other of Florida's natural predators? Let me know in the comments section below.