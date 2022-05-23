Democrat Stacey Abrams Describes Georgia As “The Worst State in the Country To Live”

Will she get the chance to try and improve it?

Stacey Abrams Twitter of staceyabrams

On May 22, Democratic challenger for Georgia's gubernatorial election Stacey Abrams made a bold statement to assembled crowds at a gala, describing Georgia as "the worst state in the country to live".

Her remarks came in response to incumbent Governor Brian Kemp's continued claims that Georgia is the best state to do business. Abrams chose instead to look at the wider context of life in Georgia, and provided examples that she believes support her views that the state is not a great place to live right now:

"When you're number 48 for mental health, when we're number one for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that's on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the number one place to live."

She later doubled-down and shared her views on Twitter too:

A rematch of 2018?

Whether voters will recognize he comments as a sign of Abrams' desire to improve the state of Georgia, or as provocative remarks that upset those Georgians who are proud of their state remains to be seen. As of now, Abrams is considered unlikely to win the state's gubernatorial election and could well face another defeat to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, just as she did in 2018.

Kemp has led in the polls for months now, and it may only be David Perdue - who has the dubious honour of being the candidate endorsed by former president Donal Trump - that may be able to replace Kemp. That said, Perdue is still trailing massively behind Kemp in the polls too - seemingly the backing of Trump isn't necessarily a guarantee of victory!

Gov. Kemp was quick to respond

Stacey Abrams may yet regret her remarks, as Gov. Kemp was quick to seize on her comments and respond via his personal Twitter account:

Whether there is further backlash against Abrams in response to her remarks, remains to be seen.

Do you agree with Governor Kemp that Georgia is the best state to live in, or do you agree with Stacey Abrams that there is much work to be done? Let me know in the comments section below.