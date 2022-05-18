A Major DeSantis Donor Is Being Pursued by the Federal Justice Department as an Alleged Agent for the Chinese Government

He donated $100,000 to DeSantis

A press release filed by the Federal Justice Department on May 17 has confirmed that a major donor to the GOP - Steve Wynn, famed owner of Wynn Resorts and Casinos - is under pressure to register as an agent for the People's Republic of China. Wynn has donated millions of dollars to state and federal Republicans across the U.S. including a donation of $100,000 to Governor DeSantis' political action committee.

It's alleged by the Justice Department that in 2017 Wynn had contacted former President Donald Trump on behalf of the Chinese government, requesting that a Chinese national should have their visa cancelled and be deported back to China to face charges of corruption.

Wynn was previously finance chair of the Republican National Committee but stepped down in 2018 after allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn's business interests in China

The Chinese national had claimed political asylum in the U.S. and by making this appeal on behalf of the Chinese government it is alleged that Wynn was acting as an agent for them.

Wynn Las Vegas Casino Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

Whether there is truth to these allegations or not, remains to be seen. However, Wynn - whose net worth is reported at $3.1 billion - has extensive ties with China including multiple casinos.

If there were a tie with the Chinese government it would seem to be in relation to him having been granted freedoms to operate his businesses there.

DeSantis has been critical of China

That Wynn, a significant donor to the GOP should have such ties with China could prove problematic for the Republican party. Many of its politicians have accepted his donations ranging from a few thousand dollars to many millions (according to the Center for Responsive Politics).

Governor DeSantis in particular has been critical of China, most recently as he commented on ties between the Communist state and the Disney Corporation in early May:

"Disney has done a lot to partner with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has really made a fortune over there without raising a peep about any of their atrocities."

He continued:

"So, we need to get real here and understand that China's a threat. I think you've had the ruling elite in this country for decades have basically done all they can to elevate China. And a lot of them made a fortune off it. But it's made our country weaker, it's eroded our industrial base."

If the link between Wynn and China were confirmed then it could make it a little difficult ethically to continue to accept money from him. It would be particularly difficult morally for Governor DeSantis who has recently announced the creation of 'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida to broaden awareness of atrocities committed in the name of communism around the world.

Do you think political donors should be screened more thoroughly, or do you think it's to be expected that major figures in international business have interests in countries such as China? Let me know in the comments section below.