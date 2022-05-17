Miami, FL

Miami Man Is Confirmed As Florida’s Latest Lottery Millionaire After Claiming $1.95 Million Triple Play Jackpot

Toby Hazlewood

Will you be the next winner?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtn58_0fggzO6300
Man with moneyShutterstock

The identity of Florida's latest lottery millionaire has been confirmed after a man from Miami - Daniel Alvarez, aged 49 - claimed the $1.95 million prize in the Florida state lottery 'Triple Play' draw.

Mr Alvarez opted to take his prize as a one-time lump sum of nearly $1.5 million.

If you're keen to play the same game and hoping for a little of Mr Alvarez's luck, the next 'Triple Play' draw is on May 17, with an estimated jackpot of $1.4 million. Bear in mind though that the odds of winning the jackpot are a staggering 1 in 3,122,273!

More lottery wins for Floridians

His win is the latest big prize that's been claimed in the sunshine state this year.

In March of this year, a Lakeland man won a $5 million jackpot prize in a scratch-off game. In the same month, another man from Miami - named as Hugo Juliao - won a prize of $1000 each day for life in the Cash4Life lottery draw. He also chose to take his prize as a one-off lump sum of $7 million rather than taking it in daily or monthly payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYMmv_0fggzO6300
Man with moneyShutterstock

Would you go public if you won?

Mr Alvarez has clearly chosen to publicize his win, and many of Florida's recent winners of big lottery prizes in Florida have done the same.

But in February, the state legislature passed a new bill in giving lottery winners the opportunity to opt out of publicity so that their identity can be protected and they can avoid unwanted attention if they wish.

For many, winning the lottery might be a nice problem to have, but there are many well-reported side-effects of big wins that aren't appealing. A study reported in Time magazine suggests that 70% of winners end up bankrupt within a few years.

Other negative side-effects that many winners have reported, include losing friends and finding themselves the target of extortion scams, begging letters and even threats of violence.

As such, it seems understandable why winners would shy away from publicity.

Would you keep the news quiet if you won a big lottery prize, or would you go public so that you could enjoy the moment and maybe spread your win around amongst family and friends? What would you do with the money? Let me know in the comments section below.

