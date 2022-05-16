Florida To Invest in Educating Nurses – Governor DeSantis Pledges $125 Million in Nursing Education

Investing in healthcare for Florida

On May 16 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced funding of $125 million that will be earmarked for the education and training of nurses in the state. Speaking at a press conference together with Florida's Senate President Wilton Simpson and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, the governor affirmed his commitment to ensuring there are enough qualified nurses to meet the healthcare needs of Floridians long into the future.

During his speech, the governor referenced the importance of nurses in Florida as well his own personal connection to nursing:

"This is something that we take seriously. How could I not? My mother was a nurse for over 40 years."

Bowing to pressure?

While the announcement positions the investment as a positive move to promote the profession of nursing in the state, cynics will note that only last week there were extensive protests outside the state capitol by nurses on Thursday May 12.

Protesting nurses were keen to draw attention to the challenges they currently face in Florida. They feel they're overworked, underpaid and often face abuse from employers and patients too. A 2021 survey by the Florida Hospital Association has projected that there will be a shortfall of 59,100 nurses by 2035.

While Governor DeSantis has announced the new funding as a proactive investment in the future, some might argue then that it's a necessary investment to ensure that Floridians are still able to access healthcare in 10 years from now.

Funding to reward students and attract educators

The funding is divided into $100 million that will be used to reward higher education programs for the number of high-performing nurses that they produce, and $25 million made up of grants to recruit nursing educators into colleges.

Until the newly qualified nurses are fully trained and available for work, the governor and his team may need to come up with other ways to assist the overworked and underpaid nurses currently struggling to remain in Florida. Many are facing out of control living costs right now, and it may take more than an investment in the future to improve the situation in the present.

Would you consider training as a nurse in Florida? Do you think that nurses are given the respect and recognition they deserve? Let me know in the comments section below.