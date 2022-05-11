Gov. DeSantis Raised Over $10 Million for Election Campaign in April, From T-Shirt Sales, Merchandise and Wealthy Donors

Ten times more than his Democratic challengers

Gov. Ron DeSantis Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

As campaigning heats up for Florida's gubernatorial election in November 2022, it was reported on May 10 that Governor Ron DeSantis added over $10 million to his campaign war-chest in the month of April alone - $10.45 million to be precise.

DeSantis has been dubbed the '$100 million man' for the vast sum that his fundraising organizations have accumulated between them. Between his personal campaign fund and his political action committee - 'Friends of Ron DeSantis' the governor has now accumulated over $113 million this election cycle, up from the $105 million reported earlier last month.

For context, Charlie Crist, the Republican-turned-Democrat who wants to challenge DeSantis recently celebrated raising $1 million in a month. Crist meanwhile, has been appealing to donors to chip in with $7 donations to defeat DeSantis, via Twitter:

Raising money by any means possible

The sums raised by Gov. DeSantis are significant, but not just because of large individual donors.

His largest individual donor is Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel Investment Group who donated $5 million to the DeSantis organization in 2021 alone.

But the DeSantis team have also proved themselves to be innovative and motivated, making money however they can - his personal fundraising group was responsible for almost $2.3 million of the money raised in April, and that includes sales of merchandise from the governor's own personal website.

Following the release of the unofficial DeSantis anthem - 'Sweet Florida' by the Van Zant brothers in early April, the governor sells a wide range of t-shirts, beer coolers and branded guitar picks on his personal fundraising website.

T-shirts and beer coolers

Fans and supporters can now donate to the DeSantis organization by buying his merch:

Sweet Florida T-shirt Screenshot from Governor DeSantis' website

While Gov. DeSantis can't simply buy his way into a second term as governor, the money raised to-date will allow him to spend on larger and more wide-reaching advertising campaigns than his competition can afford. It's been reported that $5.3 million alone is earmarked for advertising targeted towards Spanish-speaking voters.

Gov. DeSantis has proven himself capable of attracting financial support from within Florida and beyond the state, which could prove significant if the governor were to enter the running in the 2024 presidential election. For now however, his campaign team will be focused on using the money raised to ensure he remains resident in the governor's mansion.

Do you think it's right that so much money should be used in political campaigning when so many are struggling financially to make ends meet right now? Let me know in the comments section below?