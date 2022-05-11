Gov. DeSantis Raised Over $10 Million for Election Campaign in April, From T-Shirt Sales, Merchandise and Wealthy Donors

Toby Hazlewood

Ten times more than his Democratic challengers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Din6d_0faJsRGE00
Gov. Ron DeSantisTwitter of GovRonDeSantis

As campaigning heats up for Florida's gubernatorial election in November 2022, it was reported on May 10 that Governor Ron DeSantis added over $10 million to his campaign war-chest in the month of April alone - $10.45 million to be precise.

DeSantis has been dubbed the '$100 million man' for the vast sum that his fundraising organizations have accumulated between them. Between his personal campaign fund and his political action committee - 'Friends of Ron DeSantis' the governor has now accumulated over $113 million this election cycle, up from the $105 million reported earlier last month.

For context, Charlie Crist, the Republican-turned-Democrat who wants to challenge DeSantis recently celebrated raising $1 million in a month. Crist meanwhile, has been appealing to donors to chip in with $7 donations to defeat DeSantis, via Twitter:

Raising money by any means possible

The sums raised by Gov. DeSantis are significant, but not just because of large individual donors.

His largest individual donor is Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel Investment Group who donated $5 million to the DeSantis organization in 2021 alone.

But the DeSantis team have also proved themselves to be innovative and motivated, making money however they can - his personal fundraising group was responsible for almost $2.3 million of the money raised in April, and that includes sales of merchandise from the governor's own personal website.

Following the release of the unofficial DeSantis anthem - 'Sweet Florida' by the Van Zant brothers in early April, the governor sells a wide range of t-shirts, beer coolers and branded guitar picks on his personal fundraising website.

T-shirts and beer coolers

Fans and supporters can now donate to the DeSantis organization by buying his merch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPKeG_0faJsRGE00
Sweet Florida T-shirtScreenshot from Governor DeSantis' website
While Gov. DeSantis can't simply buy his way into a second term as governor, the money raised to-date will allow him to spend on larger and more wide-reaching advertising campaigns than his competition can afford. It's been reported that $5.3 million alone is earmarked for advertising targeted towards Spanish-speaking voters.
Gov. DeSantis has proven himself capable of attracting financial support from within Florida and beyond the state, which could prove significant if the governor were to enter the running in the 2024 presidential election. For now however, his campaign team will be focused on using the money raised to ensure he remains resident in the governor's mansion.
Do you think it's right that so much money should be used in political campaigning when so many are struggling financially to make ends meet right now? Let me know in the comments section below?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Politics# Fundraising# Republican Party

Comments / 4

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
10281 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

The Price of Oil Has Dropped 15% From Its High, but Gas Just Hit a New Record High in Florida – $4.47 per Gallon

Florida's drivers have become used to the price of gasoline steadily increasing. It was put down to oil shortages as a knock on from the pandemic when oil companies slowed down production. Then the Russia-Ukraine conflict reduced the supply of Russian oil as sanctions took hold.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene Grilled for Repeatedly Voting Against Providing Help to the Ukrainian People

She claims the media are "obsessed with another country" On May 12 Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia was grilled by a journalist from the Washington Post, who challenged her on having voted against multiple proposals to send financial aid to the Ukraine.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Surgeon General Confronts FDA Over Baby Formula Shortages – When Will Baby Milk Be Freely Available Again?

Dr. Ladapo calls out a lack of communication from the FDA. Dr. Ladapo and Gov. DeSantisTwitter of FLSurgeonGen. On May 12 Florida's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo wrote to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting clarity over when parents with young infants can expect the current shortages of baby formula to ease. It follows weeks of shortages, which have seen stores limiting sales of baby formula to ration out supplies amongst all who need them.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Gov. Kemp Follows Florida's Lead - High School Students Will Be Required To Study Financial Literacy Before Graduating

Georgia is following neighboring Florida's lead, after Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a new bill that will require high school students in the state to study financial literacy and financial management classes before graduating.

Read full story
124 comments
Florida State

Florida Begins Week-Long Observance of National Police Week – Honoring and Acknowledging the State’s Law Enforcers

May 11 to May 17 has been designated as National Police Week across the U.S. and Florida will be observing it fully, recognizing the importance of the state's police officers and law enforcers and giving them the acknowledgment and gratitude they are due.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp’s Plan To Refund $1.1 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers Begins This Week – Did You File 2020 and 2021 Tax Returns?

On May 12 it was confirmed that from this week onwards, some taxpayers in Georgia will begin receiving automatic refunds expected to total around $1.1 billion. The refunds were announced in March of 2022 when Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation (HB1302) that will return the funds as a one-time windfall payment to taxpayers who have filed a tax return in 2020 and 2021 tax years.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Latest TikTok Sensation – the ‘Lunch Lady Squad’ – Get’s a Surprise Visit From Rapper Vanilla Ice

Viral superstars thrilled to meet the one-hit wonder. There are many stars of popular music who have become famous with one song, and then quickly faded away leaving the world wondering "where are they now"? One such person is the rapper Vanilla Ice - also known as Robert Van Winkle - who shot to fame with the catchy rap tune "Ice Ice Baby".

Read full story
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill That Will Save Floridians $200 Million of Tax on Gas – But Not Until October 2022?

Fuel tax savings just before the gubernatorial election - coincidence?. The various sales tax holidays signed into Florida law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 are intended to save Floridians up to $1.2 billion in the coming months. It's a significant amount of money, but may seem like a drop in the ocean for those who are struggling to make financial ends meet right now.

Read full story
86 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Passenger Lands Plane at Florida Airport After Pilot Gets Sick – They Had No Previous Flying Experience!

A passenger aboard a propeller plane got more than they bargained for on May 10, after their pilot got sick and was incapacitated - they had to land the plane!. The passenger aboard the single engine Cessna 208 had called for help over the radio when it became clear that the pilot on board was unable to control the aircraft. With guidance from air traffic control, they were able to guide the plane safely in to land at Palm Beach International Airport.

Read full story
Florida State

Gov DeSantis Describes Why ‘Victims of Communism Day’ Is Needed: Marxists, Che Guevara Shirts and Soviet Flags on Campus

It "speaks of a tremendous ignorance" according to the governor. Following an announcement on May 9, in Florida November 7 will hereafter be known as 'Victims of Communism day' after the signing of house bill HB395 into law.

Read full story
36 comments
Polk County, FL

A Polk County Animal Shelter Is Desperately Searching for Foster Homes for Pit Bulls – It’s Running Out of Space!

A Polk County animal shelter - the Polk County Bully Project - is appealing for foster homes to take on some of their stock of pit bulls and related breeds, after reaching breaking point, it was reported on May 9.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Designates November 7 ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida While Russia Celebrates Its Annual Victory Day

"In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism" After signing bill HB395 into Florida's law on May 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that November 7 will be designated as annual 'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Charlie Crist’s Campaign Raises $1 Million in a Month, but He’s Lagging Far Behind Gov. DeSantis: “The $100 Million Man”

Has the Republican-turned-Democrat raised enough to mount a challenge?. It was reported on May 9 that Charlie Crist - one of the Democratic-hopefuls for this November's gubernatorial election - raised over $1 million in April via his political fundraising efforts. It was the second consecutive month that such a sum had been raised via his official campaign fund and his independent political action committee known as 'Friends of Charlie Crist'.

Read full story
9 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Officials Will Vote on Measures To Relieve Housing Crisis – Restrictions for Landlords Increasing Rents?

The housing crisis currently facing Florida is well-publicized, and politicians across the state are being asked to step up to help those in need. Nikki Fried - Democratic challenger for the gubernatorial election has gone on record to state that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore".

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Floridians Expected To Spend More on Mother’s Day Than Ever Before – Out of Generosity or Because of Inflation?

Mom with young kidsPhoto by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash. On Mother's Day 2022 - May 8 - it would seem that Florida's moms can expect a little more in the way of recognition from their offspring. A recent survey carried out by the National Retail Federation reported that it expects $3.6 billion more than last year to be spent as Americans recognize their mothers by spending a little more than usual.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami’s Mayor Invites Twitter To Relocate to the City Just Days After Governor DeSantis Stated It Wasn’t His Priority

Tension between two of the state's Republican leaders?. Tweet neon signPhoto by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash. On May 3 it became apparent that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida was not interested in attracting Twitter to relocate their corporate headquarters from to the sunshine state. Gov. DeSantis stated that "importing 'some tech company' from San Francisco (was) not high on our list", in spite of the fact that Florida's CFO, Jimmy Patronis had launched a charm offensive to lure the tech giant to Florida.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Announces 9 Sales-Tax Holidays and Exemptions for Florida: Help To Deal With the Rising Cost of Living?

Tax holidays for children's books, power tools and much more. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has just announced a series of nine separate sales-tax holidays and tax exemptions, spread out through the coming year.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Parents in Florida Are Struggling To Buy Baby Formula As Supply Chain Shortages Continue in the State

Baby feeding from a bottlePhoto by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. Supply chain issues have become a standing feature of daily life in Florida since the global pandemic interrupted the flow of goods around the world.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis To Sign Bill That Designates November 7 As ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s Public Schools

A bill that was approved unanimously during Florida's legislative season, was passed to Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 for signing into law. Bill HB395 was approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. It proposes that November 7 will be designated as 'Victims of Communism Day'

Read full story
382 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy