Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill That Will Save Floridians $200 Million of Tax on Gas – But Not Until October 2022?

Toby Hazlewood

Fuel tax savings just before the gubernatorial election - coincidence?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tY0i_0fa9CjmV00
Gov DeSantisScreenshot from YouTube

The various sales tax holidays signed into Florida law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 are intended to save Floridians up to $1.2 billion in the coming months. It's a significant amount of money, but may seem like a drop in the ocean for those who are struggling to make financial ends meet right now.

One of the most hotly-anticipated sales tax holidays that will affect most citizens, is the one month suspension of sales tax on fuel, intended to save $200 million for Florida's taxpayers by shaving 25.3 cents per gallon off the price of fuel between October 1 and October 31.

While many will benefit from the savings, the question remains why the tax holiday won't take effect for 5 months when so many are struggling financially right now. In neighboring Georgia, Governor Kemp suspended fuel tax in the state back in March, and the suspension remains in place until the end of May.

The reason behind the delay in implementing Florida's fuel tax suspicion could be that the tax holiday will occur immediately in the run-up to the gubernatorial election in November 2022.

Perhaps the governor is hoping that voters are sweetened by the tax break as they head to cast their vote?

What happened to $1 billion of gas tax savings?

In November last year the governor announced an intention to propose $1 billion of gas tax savings to the state legislature. While these weren't approved, the $200 million encompassed in the savings packaged within HB7071, signed on May 5 seem like the next best thing.

Gas prices remain high

What couldn't have been foreseen back in November 2021 was the Russia-Ukraine conflict that would begin in early 2022 and which has had a catastrophic effect on the cost of oil around the world as well as destroying the social fabric of the Ukraine itself.

While the price of oil soared to over $120 per barrel at one point, it's since dropped back to hover around $100. In spite of this, Floridians don't seem to be seeing cheaper gasoline and diesel at the pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPhgN_0fa9CjmV00
Oil pricesOilprice.com

Meanwhile, oil companies are making record profits

Perhaps most annoying for motorists struggling with the cost of fuel, is that at the same time prices are going through the roof, oil companies are reporting record profits. In February, oil giant BP reported the highest levels of profit in 8-years - $12.8 billion net profit in 2021. Exxon reported profits of $5.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

While Florida's drivers will no doubt appreciate the relief of cheaper gas in October of this year, as citizens of the state struggle right now with the heightened cost of living, many will be wondering why the tax cuts can't come sooner.

Do you think the governor's tax cuts are enough to help out the average Floridian? What's the most expensive gas you've seen in the state? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Politics# Republican Party# Tax Cuts

Comments / 86

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
10269 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Gov. Kemp Follows Florida's Lead - High School Students Will Be Required To Study Financial Literacy Before Graduating

Georgia is following neighboring Florida's lead, after Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a new bill that will require high school students in the state to study financial literacy and financial management classes before graduating.

Read full story
93 comments
Florida State

Florida Begins Week-Long Observance of National Police Week – Honoring and Acknowledging the State’s Law Enforcers

May 11 to May 17 has been designated as National Police Week across the U.S. and Florida will be observing it fully, recognizing the importance of the state's police officers and law enforcers and giving them the acknowledgment and gratitude they are due.

Read full story
10 comments
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp’s Plan To Refund $1.1 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers Begins This Week – Did You File 2020 and 2021 Tax Returns?

On May 12 it was confirmed that from this week onwards, some taxpayers in Georgia will begin receiving automatic refunds expected to total around $1.1 billion. The refunds were announced in March of 2022 when Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation (HB1302) that will return the funds as a one-time windfall payment to taxpayers who have filed a tax return in 2020 and 2021 tax years.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Latest TikTok Sensation – the ‘Lunch Lady Squad’ – Get’s a Surprise Visit From Rapper Vanilla Ice

Viral superstars thrilled to meet the one-hit wonder. There are many stars of popular music who have become famous with one song, and then quickly faded away leaving the world wondering "where are they now"? One such person is the rapper Vanilla Ice - also known as Robert Van Winkle - who shot to fame with the catchy rap tune "Ice Ice Baby".

Read full story
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Raised Over $10 Million for Election Campaign in April, From T-Shirt Sales, Merchandise and Wealthy Donors

As campaigning heats up for Florida's gubernatorial election in November 2022, it was reported on May 10 that Governor Ron DeSantis added over $10 million to his campaign war-chest in the month of April alone - $10.45 million to be precise.

Read full story
4 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Passenger Lands Plane at Florida Airport After Pilot Gets Sick – They Had No Previous Flying Experience!

A passenger aboard a propeller plane got more than they bargained for on May 10, after their pilot got sick and was incapacitated - they had to land the plane!. The passenger aboard the single engine Cessna 208 had called for help over the radio when it became clear that the pilot on board was unable to control the aircraft. With guidance from air traffic control, they were able to guide the plane safely in to land at Palm Beach International Airport.

Read full story
Florida State

Gov DeSantis Describes Why ‘Victims of Communism Day’ Is Needed: Marxists, Che Guevara Shirts and Soviet Flags on Campus

It "speaks of a tremendous ignorance" according to the governor. Following an announcement on May 9, in Florida November 7 will hereafter be known as 'Victims of Communism day' after the signing of house bill HB395 into law.

Read full story
36 comments
Polk County, FL

A Polk County Animal Shelter Is Desperately Searching for Foster Homes for Pit Bulls – It’s Running Out of Space!

A Polk County animal shelter - the Polk County Bully Project - is appealing for foster homes to take on some of their stock of pit bulls and related breeds, after reaching breaking point, it was reported on May 9.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Designates November 7 ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida While Russia Celebrates Its Annual Victory Day

"In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism" After signing bill HB395 into Florida's law on May 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that November 7 will be designated as annual 'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Charlie Crist’s Campaign Raises $1 Million in a Month, but He’s Lagging Far Behind Gov. DeSantis: “The $100 Million Man”

Has the Republican-turned-Democrat raised enough to mount a challenge?. It was reported on May 9 that Charlie Crist - one of the Democratic-hopefuls for this November's gubernatorial election - raised over $1 million in April via his political fundraising efforts. It was the second consecutive month that such a sum had been raised via his official campaign fund and his independent political action committee known as 'Friends of Charlie Crist'.

Read full story
9 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Officials Will Vote on Measures To Relieve Housing Crisis – Restrictions for Landlords Increasing Rents?

The housing crisis currently facing Florida is well-publicized, and politicians across the state are being asked to step up to help those in need. Nikki Fried - Democratic challenger for the gubernatorial election has gone on record to state that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore".

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Floridians Expected To Spend More on Mother’s Day Than Ever Before – Out of Generosity or Because of Inflation?

Mom with young kidsPhoto by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash. On Mother's Day 2022 - May 8 - it would seem that Florida's moms can expect a little more in the way of recognition from their offspring. A recent survey carried out by the National Retail Federation reported that it expects $3.6 billion more than last year to be spent as Americans recognize their mothers by spending a little more than usual.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami’s Mayor Invites Twitter To Relocate to the City Just Days After Governor DeSantis Stated It Wasn’t His Priority

Tension between two of the state's Republican leaders?. Tweet neon signPhoto by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash. On May 3 it became apparent that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida was not interested in attracting Twitter to relocate their corporate headquarters from to the sunshine state. Gov. DeSantis stated that "importing 'some tech company' from San Francisco (was) not high on our list", in spite of the fact that Florida's CFO, Jimmy Patronis had launched a charm offensive to lure the tech giant to Florida.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Announces 9 Sales-Tax Holidays and Exemptions for Florida: Help To Deal With the Rising Cost of Living?

Tax holidays for children's books, power tools and much more. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has just announced a series of nine separate sales-tax holidays and tax exemptions, spread out through the coming year.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Parents in Florida Are Struggling To Buy Baby Formula As Supply Chain Shortages Continue in the State

Baby feeding from a bottlePhoto by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. Supply chain issues have become a standing feature of daily life in Florida since the global pandemic interrupted the flow of goods around the world.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis To Sign Bill That Designates November 7 As ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s Public Schools

A bill that was approved unanimously during Florida's legislative season, was passed to Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 for signing into law. Bill HB395 was approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. It proposes that November 7 will be designated as 'Victims of Communism Day'

Read full story
382 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Nearly $14 Million To Tackle Florida’s ‘Red Tide’ Algae Problem

On May 4 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference to announce almost $14 million of state funds that are being earmarked to tackle the state's red tide problem.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

27-Year-Old TikTok User From Florida Shares That She’ll Be Moving Back In With Her Parents After $900 Rent Increase

A TikTok user from Florida has released a video on the social media platform, that's currently going viral, suggesting that she's hit a nerve amongst the public. The topic of the video - what she terms Florida's housing crisis.

Read full story
236 comments
Florida State

Florida Teacher Claims To Have Been Dismissed for Violating ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law – Even Though It Isn’t in Effect Yet?

It was reported on May 4 that a middle school teacher in Florida claims she was dismissed from her job because of the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy