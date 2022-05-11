Palm Beach, FL

Passenger Lands Plane at Florida Airport After Pilot Gets Sick – They Had No Previous Flying Experience!

Toby Hazlewood

They landed safely, helped by air traffic control

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoqF5_0fa2jY8400
Cessna planePhoto by Chris Leipelt on Unsplash

A passenger aboard a propeller plane got more than they bargained for on May 10, after their pilot got sick and was incapacitated - they had to land the plane!

The passenger aboard the single engine Cessna 208 had called for help over the radio when it became clear that the pilot on board was unable to control the aircraft. With guidance from air traffic control, they were able to guide the plane safely in to land at Palm Beach International Airport.

A nightmare scenario

It's a truly terrifying prospect that's been portrayed in many movies - a passenger who has never flown before is forced to take control of a plane and land it in the pilot's place. In this case it happened for real. Calling for help over the radio, the passenger made their initial plea:

"I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

Air traffic control agents on the ground were able to calm the unnamed person and guide them safely back onto the ground. An FAA investigation will of course follow the incident.

Man lands twin-engine plane after pilot dies

Such incidents are fortunately rare, but they do occur from time-to-time on smaller planes where there is usually only one member of the flight crew on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcyLS_0fa2jY8400
Pilots on a planePhoto by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

In 2009, a man from Louisiana - Doug White - had to land a twin-engine King Air plane that he'd chartered for him and his family. The pilot tragically died of a heart attack, leaving Mr. White to take control of the aircraft and land at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Fortunately Mr. White had some flight experience but still acted with great courage and skill.

The incident at Palm Beach on May 10 demonstrates that under challenging circumstances, some people simply rise to the occasion and achieve heroic feats. Thank goodness air traffic control were also able to play their part!

Do you think you'd have the courage and resolve to land a plane if you needed to? Have you had any scary experiences on board? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Passenger Lands Plane# Palm Beach# Hero# Courage

Comments / 0

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
10270 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Gov. Kemp Follows Florida's Lead - High School Students Will Be Required To Study Financial Literacy Before Graduating

Georgia is following neighboring Florida's lead, after Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a new bill that will require high school students in the state to study financial literacy and financial management classes before graduating.

Read full story
93 comments
Florida State

Florida Begins Week-Long Observance of National Police Week – Honoring and Acknowledging the State’s Law Enforcers

May 11 to May 17 has been designated as National Police Week across the U.S. and Florida will be observing it fully, recognizing the importance of the state's police officers and law enforcers and giving them the acknowledgment and gratitude they are due.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp’s Plan To Refund $1.1 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers Begins This Week – Did You File 2020 and 2021 Tax Returns?

On May 12 it was confirmed that from this week onwards, some taxpayers in Georgia will begin receiving automatic refunds expected to total around $1.1 billion. The refunds were announced in March of 2022 when Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation (HB1302) that will return the funds as a one-time windfall payment to taxpayers who have filed a tax return in 2020 and 2021 tax years.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Latest TikTok Sensation – the ‘Lunch Lady Squad’ – Get’s a Surprise Visit From Rapper Vanilla Ice

Viral superstars thrilled to meet the one-hit wonder. There are many stars of popular music who have become famous with one song, and then quickly faded away leaving the world wondering "where are they now"? One such person is the rapper Vanilla Ice - also known as Robert Van Winkle - who shot to fame with the catchy rap tune "Ice Ice Baby".

Read full story
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Raised Over $10 Million for Election Campaign in April, From T-Shirt Sales, Merchandise and Wealthy Donors

As campaigning heats up for Florida's gubernatorial election in November 2022, it was reported on May 10 that Governor Ron DeSantis added over $10 million to his campaign war-chest in the month of April alone - $10.45 million to be precise.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill That Will Save Floridians $200 Million of Tax on Gas – But Not Until October 2022?

Fuel tax savings just before the gubernatorial election - coincidence?. The various sales tax holidays signed into Florida law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 are intended to save Floridians up to $1.2 billion in the coming months. It's a significant amount of money, but may seem like a drop in the ocean for those who are struggling to make financial ends meet right now.

Read full story
86 comments
Florida State

Gov DeSantis Describes Why ‘Victims of Communism Day’ Is Needed: Marxists, Che Guevara Shirts and Soviet Flags on Campus

It "speaks of a tremendous ignorance" according to the governor. Following an announcement on May 9, in Florida November 7 will hereafter be known as 'Victims of Communism day' after the signing of house bill HB395 into law.

Read full story
36 comments
Polk County, FL

A Polk County Animal Shelter Is Desperately Searching for Foster Homes for Pit Bulls – It’s Running Out of Space!

A Polk County animal shelter - the Polk County Bully Project - is appealing for foster homes to take on some of their stock of pit bulls and related breeds, after reaching breaking point, it was reported on May 9.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Designates November 7 ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida While Russia Celebrates Its Annual Victory Day

"In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism" After signing bill HB395 into Florida's law on May 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that November 7 will be designated as annual 'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Charlie Crist’s Campaign Raises $1 Million in a Month, but He’s Lagging Far Behind Gov. DeSantis: “The $100 Million Man”

Has the Republican-turned-Democrat raised enough to mount a challenge?. It was reported on May 9 that Charlie Crist - one of the Democratic-hopefuls for this November's gubernatorial election - raised over $1 million in April via his political fundraising efforts. It was the second consecutive month that such a sum had been raised via his official campaign fund and his independent political action committee known as 'Friends of Charlie Crist'.

Read full story
9 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Officials Will Vote on Measures To Relieve Housing Crisis – Restrictions for Landlords Increasing Rents?

The housing crisis currently facing Florida is well-publicized, and politicians across the state are being asked to step up to help those in need. Nikki Fried - Democratic challenger for the gubernatorial election has gone on record to state that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore".

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Floridians Expected To Spend More on Mother’s Day Than Ever Before – Out of Generosity or Because of Inflation?

Mom with young kidsPhoto by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash. On Mother's Day 2022 - May 8 - it would seem that Florida's moms can expect a little more in the way of recognition from their offspring. A recent survey carried out by the National Retail Federation reported that it expects $3.6 billion more than last year to be spent as Americans recognize their mothers by spending a little more than usual.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami’s Mayor Invites Twitter To Relocate to the City Just Days After Governor DeSantis Stated It Wasn’t His Priority

Tension between two of the state's Republican leaders?. Tweet neon signPhoto by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash. On May 3 it became apparent that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida was not interested in attracting Twitter to relocate their corporate headquarters from to the sunshine state. Gov. DeSantis stated that "importing 'some tech company' from San Francisco (was) not high on our list", in spite of the fact that Florida's CFO, Jimmy Patronis had launched a charm offensive to lure the tech giant to Florida.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Announces 9 Sales-Tax Holidays and Exemptions for Florida: Help To Deal With the Rising Cost of Living?

Tax holidays for children's books, power tools and much more. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has just announced a series of nine separate sales-tax holidays and tax exemptions, spread out through the coming year.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Parents in Florida Are Struggling To Buy Baby Formula As Supply Chain Shortages Continue in the State

Baby feeding from a bottlePhoto by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. Supply chain issues have become a standing feature of daily life in Florida since the global pandemic interrupted the flow of goods around the world.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis To Sign Bill That Designates November 7 As ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s Public Schools

A bill that was approved unanimously during Florida's legislative season, was passed to Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 for signing into law. Bill HB395 was approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. It proposes that November 7 will be designated as 'Victims of Communism Day'

Read full story
382 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Nearly $14 Million To Tackle Florida’s ‘Red Tide’ Algae Problem

On May 4 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference to announce almost $14 million of state funds that are being earmarked to tackle the state's red tide problem.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

27-Year-Old TikTok User From Florida Shares That She’ll Be Moving Back In With Her Parents After $900 Rent Increase

A TikTok user from Florida has released a video on the social media platform, that's currently going viral, suggesting that she's hit a nerve amongst the public. The topic of the video - what she terms Florida's housing crisis.

Read full story
236 comments
Florida State

Florida Teacher Claims To Have Been Dismissed for Violating ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law – Even Though It Isn’t in Effect Yet?

It was reported on May 4 that a middle school teacher in Florida claims she was dismissed from her job because of the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy