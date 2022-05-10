Gov DeSantis Describes Why ‘Victims of Communism Day’ Is Needed: Marxists, Che Guevara Shirts and Soviet Flags on Campus

It "speaks of a tremendous ignorance" according to the governor

Soviet t-shirts Photo by Adrian Fleur on Unsplash

Following an announcement on May 9, in Florida November 7 will hereafter be known as 'Victims of Communism day' after the signing of house bill HB395 into law.

The bill will ensure that public school kids in the state receive education about the effects of communism, the many millions of people who have died or been murdered in its name, and about some of the worst communist dictators from history.

It's not just kids who need to be educated

By the governor's estimation, it's not just kids who need to be better educated about communism. At the press conference announcement, he referred to the large numbers of Marxists that he believes can be found amongst college faculties across the United States.

Tremendous ignorance

In the same speech, Gov. DeSantis also referenced university students wearing Che Guevara t-shirts and flying flags with the Soviet hammer and sickle upon them, without truly understanding the implication of such people and symbols.

Soviet pin and money Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash

As the governor put it:

"That, to me, speaks of a tremendous ignorance ... Our goal here is to stand for the truth."

Regardless of whether the governor pronounced Che Guevara correctly or not, his point seems to stand. Guevara was a Marxist who played a big part in the Cuban revolution and his iconic image is often emblazoned on t-shirts and posters, and he has become an unofficial symbol of youthful rebellion.

Critics point out that Guevara was instrumental in many acts of terrorism, violence and that he encouraged authoritarianism and aggression against political opponents.

Given his role in Cuba, it seems clear why Governor DeSantis would single him out as a person whose idolatry seems to sit at odds with the guiding principles of Florida and the U.S. more widely. It seems particularly pertinent for Florida, given the large numbers of citizens of Cuban heritage who've moved to the U.S. seeking a better life.

Perhaps with a day each year set aside for people to become better acquainted with the history of Communism there will be less glorification of certain figures associated with it, once people understand the full details.

Are you in favor of a day each year devoted to learning the history of Communism? Do you believe the governor is right to draw attention to universities in the U.S. as being inhabited by Marxists? Let me know in the comments section below.