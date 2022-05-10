Gov. DeSantis Designates November 7 ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida While Russia Celebrates Its Annual Victory Day

"In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism"

After signing bill HB395 into Florida's law on May 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that November 7 will be designated as annual 'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida.

On May 9, on the same day as Vladimir Putin attended Russia's annual 'Victory Day' parade in Red Square, Moscow, Gov. DeSantis announced that in Florida, November 7 will be used "to honor those who have suffered under communism and remind people of the destruction communism has caused worldwide, including a death toll exceeding 100 million."

The bill had previously been approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.

Diaz will shortly take over as education commissioner for Florida in a change that was announced last month. He begins his new role on June 1.

What does it mean for Florida?

The new law will mean that from the 2023-24 school year, the social studies curriculum in Florida's public schools will include at least 45 minutes instruction in the misery and horror that communism has caused for many people around the world.

The bill named many of history's most infamous communist dictators and architects of the ideology, including Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, Mao Zedong, and Pol Pot. Each of these will likely feature in school lessons.

Lenin

Besides ensuring that Florida's school kids receive some instruction on the past horrors that have been committed in the name of communism, it seems likely that there will be other events and ceremonies intended to encourage that Floridians to remember over 100 million people who've been killed in various communist regimes.

Communism closer to home

Many of those living in Florida today have of course had first-hand experience of living under communist dictators themselves. In many cases it was part of what drove them to seek a better life in the U.S. to begin with.

Commenting on the legislation, Miami Senator Annette Tadeo (who fled the communist regime in Colombia as a child) had this to say:

“Any victim of communism knows very much that we need to learn from the experiences of the victims (of communism) and we should teach it and we should celebrate the fact that we talk about it, that we are willing to teach our kids about it,”

Those people seeking a new life in Florida after crossing the oceans from Cuba will also be painfully familiar with the challenges of living life in a communist state.

The creation of 'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida seems like a positive move if it makes the state's citizens more aware of the horrific regimes that exist elsewhere in the world.

