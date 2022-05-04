A Non-Profit Has Reviewed Florida's Budget And Found $281 Million of 'Turkeys' - Items of Questionable Spending

Should Governor DeSantis veto the items?

Governor Ron DeSantis House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The Non-Profit group Florida Tax Watch released its annual review of the state's proposed budget on April 28. Florida's lawmakers have approved a sizeable budget of $118.1 billion and it's due to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in advance of July.

Their review has been largely positive, but has highlighted $281 million of what are known as budget 'turkeys' - line items that have made it into the final proposal by questionable means.

Notable amongst these items is a proposal to pay $35 million to fund a baseball complex which it is rumored could also be for the benefit of the Tampa Bay Rays annual spring training. Funds for the baseball complex were removed by politicians as the budget passed through committee discussions. But now it's made its way back in, as part of a 'sprinkle list' of items added back in by lawmakers.

DeSantis could veto the spending, but will he?

The funding request was originally submitted by Republican Senator Danny Burgess.

It didn't position the funding request as being for the build of the Rays spring training facility, but instead described the purpose as being for "planning and construction of a sports training and youth tournament complex". Since then, under further scrutiny various politicians have questioned whether it's a reasonable use of government money, to pay for a facility for a pro-sports team.

Kid playing baseball Photo by Keith Johnston on Unsplash

There is still time for the governor to veto the expenditure, but it is not yet clear whether he will do so.

Another 'sprinkle list' item that was immediately vetoed by Governor DeSantis was $2 million proposed by Senate President Wilton Simpson (a Republican). It proposed to provide long-acting reversible contraception for low income women to help prevent unwanted pregnancies and the life-changing effects this could have for them. With the recent suggestions of an overturning of Roe vs Wade by the supreme court, such a decision could prove to be even more significant.

A positive budget (apart from the turkeys)

The Florida TaxWatch review didn't consider the merits of expenditures, only the means by which line items were included in the final budget. As such, there may be genuine benefits for Floridians from the proposed baseball facility.

The review also highlighted that in general the state's legislature had acted with prudence - not allowing themselves to get carried away with spending in spite of having received stimulus cash from the federal government and greater tax income than had been expected.

Gov. DeSantis has already approved a number of well-received expenditures: an increased base salary of $50k for police officers and $47.5k for teachers were popular line items. The payment of $1000 bonus for the state's first responders was also well-received.

But when it comes to paying $35 million for a pro-sports training facility and other so-called 'sprinkle list' expenditures that haven't been given adequate scrutiny, there may be many who expect the governor to act to veto them. Time will tell if he does!

Do you think that Florida should fund a pro-sports baseball training facility? Do you believe that politicians should be able to add 'sprinkle list' items back into the budget? Let me know in the comments section below.