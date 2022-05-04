Gov. DeSantis on Attracting Twitter to Florida: “Importing Some Tech Company From San Francisco Not High on Our List”

Toby Hazlewood

His feud with California continues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133zIB_0fSTz0zz00
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

On May 3 it emerged that Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis has started a campaign to lure Twitter to relocating its headquarters from California to Florida. It seems though, that Governor Ron DeSantis is less keen.

Stating reasons that hark back to his recently publicized feud and war-of-words with Governor Gavin Newsom of California, the Gov. DeSantis stated at a press conference that it is not a priority for Florida to lure "some tech company from San Francisco". Furthermore, if it did then the effects for the state could well be an even higher cost of living for Floridians.

Commenting on the idea at a press conference on May 2, DeSantis had this to say:

"In Florida, I think we've done very well, particularly over the last few years, attracting businesses that are producing things. Importing some tech company from San Francisco has not been high on our list. I think that what happens is they'll tend to come in, they drive up the cost of living for everybody else."

Patronis and DeSantis on different pages?

It seems that there may be some miscommunication or perhaps, just a disagreement between the governor and CFO Patronis, given that on April 29 Patronis launched a petition on Twitter encouraging Floridians to lure Elon Musk to relocate Twitter to the sunshine state:

Perhaps it's a sign of fragmentation in Florida's Republican leadership, or more likely it may just be that the two politicians have competing priorities.

Late last year talks were held between Patronis, DeSantis and the CEO of In-N-Out Burger, during which it was hoped the fast food chain could be enticed to move to Florida. The charm-offensive was driven by the lack of restrictions in Florida compared to the burger chain's native California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KYmg_0fSTz0zz00
In-N-Out Burger SignPhoto by Andrew Weibert on Unsplash

Discussions didn't appear to conclude in Florida's favor however.

DeSantis stands by his words

It seems that Governor DeSantis is mindful of the rising cost of living in Florida, which has only been made worse by the steady immigration of Americans from California, New York and elsewhere, into the sunshine state. 220,890 people moved to Florida in 2021 and the effects have been to push up demand for property, rent and traffic on the state's roads.

In argumentative remarks towards Governor Newsom of California, DeSantis has also expressed that he has no desire to turn Florida into what he sees as a "dumpster fire" due to the way that natives of the state tend to vote for policies that don't work in Florida. He is keen that such viewpoints are left in states like California.

Florida will benefit from Musk buying Twitter

It wasn't all negative from the governor in regard to Twitter though. He was quick to acknowledge that the state's pension fund has invested in Twitter and would benefit from Musk buying the company and taking it private:

"This is a guy that has succeeded in almost every enterprise he's ever done. And so he will, our state will benefit, we will get, I think $15, $20 million profit from our pension fund"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3earnX_0fSTz0zz00
TwitterPhoto by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Whether there is any prospect of Twitter, or any other tech firm moving to Florida remains to be seen. At least Gov. DeSantis has been honest about his expectations from them if they do!

What do you think about the prospect of more Americans moving to Florida from elsewhere in the U.S.? Are you in favor of it even if it means the cost of living goes up further? Let me know in the comments section below.

