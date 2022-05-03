Governor DeSantis Pledges Over $30 Million of State Funds To Save Florida’s Manatee Population

Saving Florida's endangered wildlife

On May 2 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced that $30 million of the state's money will be earmarked for initiatives to save the state's manatees.

Video of the press conference was shared by the governor on Twitter along with a photograph with one of his daughters who attended the press conference with him.

Saving the manatee

The funding comes in response to a declining number of manatees in the state, together with escalating death rates amongst the state's manatee population.

In 2021, 1101 manatees died in Florida, beating the previous record of 830 in 2013. While hopes are that the number of untimely deaths will decline, there have already been over 500 deaths this year.

The majority of unexpected deaths are likely due to pollution of rivers by run-off of agricultural chemicals. This impacts upon the supply of food in rivers that manatees rely upon.

Manatee Photo by Maegan Luckiesh on Unsplash

Investing in the future of Florida's wildlife

The funding announced by Gov. DeSantis is significant, and will help manatees in a number of ways including :

$20 million for manatee acute care facilities and to restore natural habitats including access to springs.

$5.3 million for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in support of their role, as well as for creation of 12 new manatee related jobs.

$160,000 to support increased aerial surveys.

A commitment to protecting Florida's environment

According to those in Governor DeSantis' team, the announcement demonstrates a commitment to protecting Florida's wildlife as part of a collective focus on all environmental matters. Department for Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton was quoted in the press release, saying:

"Today’s announcement is continued evidence of the Governor and Legislature’s commitment to water quality in our state, which is essential to health of our environment, our economy and our fish and wildlife.”

He continued:

"With the historic levels of support under this administration, we have unprecedented resources to address challenging water quality concerns throughout the state."

Manatees Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

Environmental matters, not just those related to manatees and the state's wildlife, are front-of-mind for many in the state. The governor recently proposed funding of $276 million over the next 3 years to help tackle the effects of climate change in the state, including rising sea levels and heightened risk of extreme weather events.

More recently, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried has been tasked with kicking off initiatives to make Florida's energy supply entirely renewable by 2050. Such projects, like that to save the manatee are likely to be challenging, but they are certainly worthwhile if it means preserving Florida's environment and its wildlife into the future.

