DeSantis Hints That If He Were to Win "Really Big" In November Election, It Could Be A Springboard To The White House

A hint at presidential ambitions?

Gov. Ron DeSantis Shutterstock

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in a conservative podcast "The Truth with Lisa Booth" in an episode that aired on Monday May 2, and during the discussion made comments that suggest the Republican harbors presidential ambitions.

In the discussion, Gov. DeSantis discussed his hopes for the gubernatorial election in November 2022. He hopes of course to be reelected, but his comments give insight into his intentions not just to squeak through, but to cement his position and to confirm Florida as a Republican state, not a swing state.

Florida no longer a swing state?

Governor DeSantis had this to say to his interviewer:

“My goal would be, if we win the election really big, people like you who analyze these things are going to say: ‘The days of Florida being a swing state are over. Florida is a red state.’ And I think that’s because of a lot of what we’ve done.”

It's not yet clear what a "really big" win could look like, but his comments seem to suggest he's considering the narrative that could surround a DeSantis campaign for the White House. His path to victory would be a lot easier if Florida is confirmed as a Republican state, thanks to his actions as governor.

Trump and DeSantis campaign flag Shutterstock

DeSantis versus Trump?

In spite of rumors of 'beef' between Trump and DeSantis, the governor has always been careful not to make public statements against the former president. It's alleged that Trump feels annoyed that DeSantis has refused to declare himself out of the running for the 2024 election, which Trump himself is clearly focused on as he ramps up his appearance at rallies around the United States.

Between comments like those made on the podcast released on May 1, and given the considerable amount of money that Gov. DeSantis has already raised for political campaigning, there are many signs that he has intentions beyond being reelected as Governor.

Meanwhile, polls alternate between predicting Trump and then DeSantis as the likely candidate for the GOP. Time will tell which comes out on top.

DeSantis trying to appeal to Republicans across the nation

There certainly seems to be some truth to Governor DeSantis' assertion that the he's responsible for hardening Florida as a Republican state, given many of his recent initiatives and legal changes which have been applauded in other red states across the nation:

His rebellion against 'woke' politics and implementation of the 'Stop WOKE act';

So-called "don't say gay" legislation which is being mimicked in other red states;

The election integrity bill which seeks to ensure that future elections are fair and to prevent tampering.

Governor DeSantis is also now focusing on getting so-called constitutional carry gun laws adopted in the state, even though they failed to be passed during the state's legislative season. If that gets passed into law during his term, that would be seen as a big win in the eyes of hardcore Republicans too.

Whether DeSantis decides to run for the White House or not, remains to be seen. Certainly, hints like the one he dropped on May 1 seem to suggest that he will!

What do you think about the prospect of a DeSantis presidency? Would you prefer DeSantis or Trump as the Republican candidate? Let me know in the comment section below.