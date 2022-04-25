Gov. DeSantis Signs ‘Stop WOKE’ Bill Into Law – Florida Is Formally Now the State “Where Woke Goes To Die”

The law is already being challenged by two teachers

Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter of Governor Ron DeSantis

At a signing ceremony late on April 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed bill HB7 into law following its approval during this year's legislative season.

Stop WOKE stands for “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees” and the bill - HB7 - was introduced to ban classroom discussions and corporate training that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race. An example of this, is that it will prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in Florida's schools.

"Everybody can succeed" in Florida

Speaking at the signing, which took place at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Governor DeSantis had this to say:

"We are not going to use your tax dollars to teach our kids to hate this country or to hate each other."

Making reference to the bill's restriction on the teaching of critical race theory, the Governor continued:

"We are not going to categorize you based on your race, we are not going to tell some kindergartener they're an oppressor based on their race and what may have happened 100 or 200 years ago and we're not going to tell other kids that they're oppressed based on their race."

He closed by positioning what seems to be the DeSantis administration's rationale for the Stop WOKE act:

"Don't let anybody tell you that you can't succeed in this state. Everybody can succeed."

Florida - "where 'woke' goes to die"

in a speech to the conservative federalist society in February, the governor spoke plainly as to why he felt HB7 was essential, stating that he wanted the “free state” of Florida “to be known as a brick wall against all things ‘woke.’ ” As he put it:

“This is where ‘woke’ goes to die."

The law prohibits any instruction that could make people of one race or another to feel guilty for past actions or that their race necessarily determines a person’s status as privileged or oppressed. The provisions of the law take effect as of July 1.

Meanwhile, within minutes of being signed the law was immediately challenged in a federal lawsuit filed by two Florida teachers. They are arguing that it violates First Amendment and 14th Amendment rights.

What do you think about the Stop WOKE act becoming law in Florida? Are you in favor of the intentions of the law, or do you believe it's a violation of constitutional rights? Let me know in the comments section below.