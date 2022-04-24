Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Climbs Burning Apartment Building To Heroically Rescue Baby

Rescue caught on deputy's body-cam

Fire Rescue Photo by Daniel Tausis on Unsplash

Footage has been shared online by the Orange County Sheriff's Office taken from a deputy's body-cam as he staged a heroic rescue from a burning building in the early hours of April 23. The officer in question - Deputy William Puzynski - is being hailed a hero after climbing two storeys up the burning building at the Isles at East Millenia complex near Orlando.

He ascended the outside of the building after removing his body armour to which his body-cam was attached. By fate, the camera then captured the scene as he climbed the building and saved a one-year-old baby girl.

The OCSO shared the footage on Twitter:

Once he reached the second floor apartment he was able to take the baby from her mother and pass her to officers waiting below.

"It was chaos everywhere"

Speaking to press after the rescue, Deputy Puzynski had this to say:

“When I got here, we saw the building fully engulfed. It was chaos everywhere.”

He continued:

"I saw on the third balcony there’s a 1-year-old baby that the mom was trying to get over. At that moment I knew I had to save the baby. And then I just climbed up to the third, grabbed the baby and then again I handed the baby down to my partners and they helped me down.”

Building on fire Photo by Hans Isaacson on Unsplash

A reward is due?

The actions of this officer on Saturday night demonstrate perhaps why Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has seen fit to increase the basic pay offered to the state's police officers as he did recently. He also authorized the payment of $1000 bonuses to Florida's first responders too, recognizing their contribution to Florida society.

Some might feel that Deputy Puzynski is due some sort of civic reward for going above and beyond the call of duty. But in his own words, the recognition of a hug from a grateful and relieved mother appear to be enough:

“Afterwards when the mom came and found me, she actually gave me a hug, so it was rewarding.”

It's no doubt a great relief to Floridians that there are police officers willing to put their own lives on the line to save others.

What recognition would you give to Deputy Puzynski if it were up to you? Do you believe the state's police officers get enough recognition? Let me know in the comments section below.